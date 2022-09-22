(WHTM) — Sept. 22 is the first day of autumn, which means crisp fall evenings, colorful leaves on trees, jack-o’-lanterns, and one flavor that you either love or hate…

Pumpkin spice.

The definition of this flavor is a mixture of spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, used especially to flavor the filling of pumpkin pie.

So, because of many people’s obsession, products have been made in honor of the famed spice.

Here are five unique products that pumpkin spice lovers may want to try!

1. Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams

Yes, this is a thing. According to the Dunkin’ website, these fish have notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices. However, these are only available for a limited time.

2. Cello Rubbed Fontal-Pumpkin Spice Cheese Wedge

This one actually sounds good. The cheese is rubbed in a blend of spices including cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. A touch of honey is also hand-rubbed onto this cheese and is added during the 60-day aging process.

3. Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant

Ever wanted to smell like your favorite latte flavor? Well, This deodorant is on Amazon and has no one-star reviews. It’s also considered all natural by the company. Native also has Candy Cane scented deodorant for those Christmas lovers out there.

4. Whitehouse Station Pumpkin Spice Habanero Sauce

So, usually, pumpkin spice is sweet. But, Whitehouse Station has a sauce that will kick it up a notch! The sauce is considered to be medium heat and so it is perfect for adding some spicy pumpkin to your favorite fall foods.

5. Greenies Pumpkin Spice Flavor Dental Dog Treats

Want your furry friend to have clean teeth and love Pumpkin Spice as much as you do? Greenies make a Pumpkin Spice favorite dental treat for your dog. Chewy says these delicious dental dog treats are packed with a wag-worthy Pumpkin Spice flavor and have an irresistibly chewy texture that helps fight plaque and tartar.

Honorable Mention: Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Flavor

This was released back in 2019 and has been re-released for the 2022 fall season. The noodles won’t be soupy; instead, they’re served in a pumpkin sauce. The company even posted an Instagram post for someone topping off the cup with whipped cream… Yeah, not sure how I feel about that one.

So, if you want to take your love of pumpkin spice to a whole new level, try some of the products above!