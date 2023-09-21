PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The first official day of fall is this Saturday, Sept. 23 and Central Pennsylvania has an array of upcoming seasonal events. Below is a list of the 2023 fall festivals in the Midstate. For more local fall fun check out our scary attractions, pumpkin patch, and fall foliage lists.

Adams County

59th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival

When: Oct. 7-8 & 14-15

Where: National Apple Harvest Festival, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, PA

Details: Handmade crafts, food, entertainment, steam engine displays, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations, and more

Cross Keys Community Park Fall Festival

When: Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 785 Berlin Rd, New Oxford

Details: Free admission, car show, petting zoo, food, inflatables, live music, volleyball, disc golf and vendors

Cumberland County

Stony Ridge Fall Festivals

When: Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Stony Ridge Park, 50 Bernheisel Bridge Rd, Carlisle, PA

Details: Live music, BMX stunt show, food truck, vendors, inflatables, pony rides and more

5th Annual Fall Harvest Fest

When: Oct. 28 – Oct. 29

Where: Carlisle Expo Center

Details: Toys for Tots Fundraiser Toy Collection (asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy), live music, trick or treating for kids, 120+ vendors that include crafters, food trucks, breweries, wineries, distilleries, authors, and more, Kid’s Zone with carnival-like games, ring toss, giant bowling, bean bag toss and more

Upper Allen Township Fall Festival

When: Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Winding Hill Park North

Details: Free, food trucks, games, live music, emergency vehicle showcase, craft fair, hayrides, and more

Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Fall Fest

When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29

Where: Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association

Details: live music, train rides, fall fest car show, farmers’ flea market.

2023 Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 7 – Oct. 8

Where: Adams-Ricci Community Park

Details: 100+ vendors featuring crafters and local businesses, games, a car show, entertainment and food

37th Annual Apple Festival

When: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: New Cumberland Borough Park

Details: Music, food, handmade crafts, contests and other activities

Fall Furnace Fest

When: Oct. 21 – Oct. 22

Where: Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Details: Free, food and craft vendors, live music, environmental education programs, historical demonstration including blacksmithing and charcoal making, hayrides, pumpkin carving, scarecrow making, and kid’s crafts

Ashcombe Fall Harvest

When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 29

Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses

Details: corn maze, horse-drawn hayride, pumpkin patch, vendors and classes

8th annual Autumnfest Craft & Vendor Show

When: Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Carlisle Expo Center

Details; 100+ craft vendors

Fall Family Fest

When: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8

Where: Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Details: Free, paint a pumpkin, coloring station, fall games, temporary tattoos, scavenger hunt, food trucks and more

Autumn Artist Market 2023

When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Carlisle Bowen Works

Details: Artisan vendors

Dauphin County

Fall Festival

When: Sep. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: George Park

Details: Hayrides, carnival games, inflatables, line dancing and food trucks

Echo Dell Fall Festival & Old Fashioned Day

When: Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Where: Indian Echo Caverns at Echo Dell, 368 Middletown Rd, Hummelstown, PA

9th Annual Camp Hebron Fall Festival

When: Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Camp Hebron957 Camp Hebron Road, Halifax, PA, 17032

Details: free, food, one-mile fun run

Wine and Foliage Festival

When: Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1138 Erdman Road Lykens, PA 17048

Details: Live music, vendors, wineries. 21+ only

Fall Festival

When: Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Patriot Park 161 Patriot Way Hershey, PA

Details: Tractor rides, live music, face painting and vendors

Juniata County

Fall Festival & Chili Cook-Off

When: Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.

Where: Juniata Valley Winery

4th Annual Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days Kettle Fest

When: Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.

Where: Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days, 6201 PA-75, East Waterford, PA

Details: Scratch-made soups

Lancaster County

First United Fall Festival

When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church

Details: Free, costume contest, pumpkin decorating, candy, games, prizes, and more

Kids’ Fall Fest

When: Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Rd, Lancaster, PA

Details: pumpkin painting, games, lunch buffet, Disney movie showings. Cost $10 per child

Lititz Christian School Harvest Fest

When: Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lititz Christian School – 300 W. Orange St. Lititz

Details: Free, carnival games, lawn games, inflatables, balloon animals, face painting, ponies for petting, and food

Lebanon County

Fall Family Fun Night

When: Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

Where: Risser-Marvel Farm Market, 2425 Horseshoe Pike, Annville, PA

Perry County

Stitch in Time 3rd Annual Fall Fest Vendor and Flea Market Event

When: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Stitch in Time Antique & Gift Mall – 43 N Market St, Millerstown, PA

York County

Fall Fest – Leg Up Farm

When: Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Leg Up Farm, 4880 N Sherman St Ext, Mount Wolf, PA

Details: Craft and food vendors, kids’ activities and more

Shrewsbury Fall Festival

When: Sept. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company

Details: Live music, food trucks and vendors

Harvest Festival 2023

When: Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail S, Glen Rock, PA

Details: Bounce house, face painting, demonstrations from local wood artists, vendors and music

Fall Fest at Miller Plant Farm

When: Oct. 6 – Oct. 7

Where: 430 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York, PA 17403

Details: Tractor wagon rides, PYO pumpkins, and sunflowers, face painting, dip-your-own caramel apples, whoopie pie decorating, and food trucks

Fall Fest & Corn Hole Tournament

When: Sept. 30

Where: Heart Sing Horse Journeys – 4659 Beards School Road, Spring Grove, PA, 17362

Details: Vendors, food trucks, and corn hole tournament

As abc27 is notified about other fall festivals this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other festivals that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com