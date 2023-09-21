PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The first official day of fall is this Saturday, Sept. 23 and Central Pennsylvania has an array of upcoming seasonal events. Below is a list of the 2023 fall festivals in the Midstate. For more local fall fun check out our scary attractions, pumpkin patch, and fall foliage lists.
Adams County
59th Annual National Apple Harvest Festival
- When: Oct. 7-8 & 14-15
- Where: National Apple Harvest Festival, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, PA
- Details: Handmade crafts, food, entertainment, steam engine displays, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations, and more
Cross Keys Community Park Fall Festival
- When: Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: 785 Berlin Rd, New Oxford
- Details: Free admission, car show, petting zoo, food, inflatables, live music, volleyball, disc golf and vendors
Cumberland County
- When: Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Stony Ridge Park, 50 Bernheisel Bridge Rd, Carlisle, PA
- Details: Live music, BMX stunt show, food truck, vendors, inflatables, pony rides and more
- When: Oct. 28 – Oct. 29
- Where: Carlisle Expo Center
- Details: Toys for Tots Fundraiser Toy Collection (asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy), live music, trick or treating for kids, 120+ vendors that include crafters, food trucks, breweries, wineries, distilleries, authors, and more, Kid’s Zone with carnival-like games, ring toss, giant bowling, bean bag toss and more
Upper Allen Township Fall Festival
- When: Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Winding Hill Park North
- Details: Free, food trucks, games, live music, emergency vehicle showcase, craft fair, hayrides, and more
Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Fall Fest
- When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29
- Where: Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association
- Details: live music, train rides, fall fest car show, farmers’ flea market.
- When: Oct. 7 – Oct. 8
- Where: Adams-Ricci Community Park
- Details: 100+ vendors featuring crafters and local businesses, games, a car show, entertainment and food
- When: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: New Cumberland Borough Park
- Details: Music, food, handmade crafts, contests and other activities
- When: Oct. 21 – Oct. 22
- Where: Pine Grove Furnace State Park
- Details: Free, food and craft vendors, live music, environmental education programs, historical demonstration including blacksmithing and charcoal making, hayrides, pumpkin carving, scarecrow making, and kid’s crafts
- When: Sept. 30 – Oct. 29
- Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses
- Details: corn maze, horse-drawn hayride, pumpkin patch, vendors and classes
8th annual Autumnfest Craft & Vendor Show
- When: Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Carlisle Expo Center
- Details; 100+ craft vendors
- When: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8
- Where: Stauffers of Kissel Hill
- Details: Free, paint a pumpkin, coloring station, fall games, temporary tattoos, scavenger hunt, food trucks and more
- When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Carlisle Bowen Works
- Details: Artisan vendors
Dauphin County
- When: Sep. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: George Park
- Details: Hayrides, carnival games, inflatables, line dancing and food trucks
Echo Dell Fall Festival & Old Fashioned Day
- When: Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Indian Echo Caverns at Echo Dell, 368 Middletown Rd, Hummelstown, PA
9th Annual Camp Hebron Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Camp Hebron957 Camp Hebron Road, Halifax, PA, 17032
- Details: free, food, one-mile fun run
- When: Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 1138 Erdman Road Lykens, PA 17048
- Details: Live music, vendors, wineries. 21+ only
- When: Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Patriot Park 161 Patriot Way Hershey, PA
- Details: Tractor rides, live music, face painting and vendors
Juniata County
Fall Festival & Chili Cook-Off
- When: Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.
- Where: Juniata Valley Winery
4th Annual Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days Kettle Fest
- When: Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Tuscarora Valley Heritage Days, 6201 PA-75, East Waterford, PA
- Details: Scratch-made soups
Lancaster County
First United Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: First United Methodist Church
- Details: Free, costume contest, pumpkin decorating, candy, games, prizes, and more
- When: Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Rd, Lancaster, PA
- Details: pumpkin painting, games, lunch buffet, Disney movie showings. Cost $10 per child
Lititz Christian School Harvest Fest
- When: Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Lititz Christian School – 300 W. Orange St. Lititz
- Details: Free, carnival games, lawn games, inflatables, balloon animals, face painting, ponies for petting, and food
Lebanon County
- When: Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
- Where: Risser-Marvel Farm Market, 2425 Horseshoe Pike, Annville, PA
Perry County
Stitch in Time 3rd Annual Fall Fest Vendor and Flea Market Event
- When: Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Stitch in Time Antique & Gift Mall – 43 N Market St, Millerstown, PA
York County
- When: Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Leg Up Farm, 4880 N Sherman St Ext, Mount Wolf, PA
- Details: Craft and food vendors, kids’ activities and more
Shrewsbury Fall Festival
- When: Sept. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company
- Details: Live music, food trucks and vendors
- When: Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail S, Glen Rock, PA
- Details: Bounce house, face painting, demonstrations from local wood artists, vendors and music
Fall Fest at Miller Plant Farm
- When: Oct. 6 – Oct. 7
- Where: 430 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York, PA 17403
- Details: Tractor wagon rides, PYO pumpkins, and sunflowers, face painting, dip-your-own caramel apples, whoopie pie decorating, and food trucks
Fall Fest & Corn Hole Tournament
- When: Sept. 30
- Where: Heart Sing Horse Journeys – 4659 Beards School Road, Spring Grove, PA, 17362
- Details: Vendors, food trucks, and corn hole tournament
As abc27 is notified about other fall festivals this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other festivals that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com