(WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania is the destination for fall fun. There are many pumpkin patches in the Midstate that offer hours of family fun with the opportunity to pick pumpkins, tackle corn mazes, take a train or hayride and more.

Below is the full list of pumpkin patches in Central Pennsylvania:

Dauphin County

Strites Orchard

1000 Strites Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111

Activities: U-pick apples, pumpkins, sunflowers

Other: Strites bakery

Pumpkin Patchwork Farm (opens Sept. 23)

311 S Faith Rd, Grantville, PA 17028

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, duck races, tire gym, slides and slingshots

Lebanon County

Risser-Marvel Farm Market

2425 Horseshoe Pike (Rt 322) Annville, PA 17003

Activities: Risser Marvel Maze (Sept. 23 – Nov. 4)

Other: Store with home grown/local fruit and vegetables

Lancaster County

Pine Hill Farms

1150 Pine Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

According to their website, they have “31 varieties of picked-from-the-field pumpkins and gourds.”

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

150 Cherry Hill Rd, Ronks, PA 17572

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, “popcorn”, sunflowers and zinnias, pig races, butter making, corn maze, discovery barn, feed mill, pedal carts, wagon express, hay chute, straw bale racer, barnyard jump, bucking broncos, giant slinger, apple blasters, farm tour wagons, paintball, tractor pull, duck races, corn barn, animals, bee barn exhibit, corn hole, straw bale hoist and more

Other: General store, trading post with gem mining available, sweet shop

Oregon Dairy

2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

Activities: corn maze, pumpkin patch, barnyard express train ride and more

York County

Smyser’s Richlawn Farm

2890 S Salem Church Rd, York, PA 17408

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, apples and flowers

Fall Fest Sept. 23 – Sept. 30 featuring petting zoo, corn box, slides, hay bale ride, corn cannon, sand diggers, hay bale mazes, bucking cow ride, corn maze, barrel ride, hay ride, games and food trucks.

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

110 Ducktown Rd, Hellam Township, PA 17406

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, apples and flowers. Corn maze, corn box, hay bale play area, bubbles, bikes, photo opportunities, wagon ride, yarrd games and apple cider slushies

Fall festivals are Saturdays in September and October and feature live music/dancing and food trucks.

Other: Bakery and gift shop

Mt Airy Orchards

522 E Mt Airy Rd, Dillsburg, PA 17019

Activities: U-pick apples and pumpkins, mega slide ride, jumping pillow, tube slide, corn shed, pedal karts, play structure, corn maze, rubber duck races, cow train, hippity hops, rat rollers, straw bale mountain, tether ball, human foosball, giant checker game, little log houses, dress the scarecrow, Crawley rope spider web, traditional playground

Other: Observe honeybees in a hive inside the farm store

Maple Lawn Farms

2885 New Park Rd, New Park, PA 17352

Activities: U-pick pumpkins and apples, winery

Fall festival is from Sept. 2 – Nov. 5 and features a giant corn maze, a fun park with a life-sized board game, a cow train, race pedal kits and a place to mine for gems and more. There’s a super mega tube slide, a trackless train and food and drink options.

Orchard Valley Farm

8773 Yellow Church Rd, Seven Valleys, PA 17360

Activities: U-pick pumpkins and apples

Harvest festival happening Sept. 30 with wagon rides, playground, hay bale mountain, pumpkin bowling, corn pit & apple slingshot. Trout fishing at the pond. Live music, food trucks and market vendors

Adams County

Pumpkin Hill

5508 East Berlin Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, goat petting, fall games, photo props

Other: Gourds and decor for purchase

Creekside Farm and Market

240 Markle Run Road, East Berlin, PA 17316

Activities: U-pick pumpkins

Other: Baked goods and fall decor available

Fields of Adventure

64 Tree Ln, Aspers, PA 17304

Activities: U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze, 600 ft. Zipline, wagon ride, pumpkin bowling, corn hole, 100 ft. tube slide, corn box, human foosball, rainbow climbing trees, gem mining, pedal carts, 100 ft. hill slide, fishing, slingshots, straw bale maze, food and drinks, campfires, goat walk and more

Cumberland County

Warehimes Pumpkin Patch

185 Potato Road, Carlisle, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

Activities: U-pick pumpkins and sunflowers

Maple Lane Farm

150 Crossroad School Rd, Newville, PA 17241

Activities: corn maze, pumpkins and gourds, corn pit, tractor ride, kiddie maze and pony rides

Punkin Point Farm

825 York Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013

Activities: U-pick pumpkins

Franklin County

Country Creek Produce Farm

3794 Etter Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202

Activities: U-pick pumpkins and flowers, corn maze, pumpkin cannon

Stoner’s Dairy Farm

7678 Oellig Rd, Mercersburg, PA 17236

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, corn maze

Events: Trick-or-Treat Night in the corn maze on Oct. 25

Perry County

Butcher’s Family Fun Farm

1375 Turkey Bird Rd, Newport, PA 17074

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, giant corn maze, straw “castle”, tube slide, super slide, pedal tractors, pedal karts, corn box, barrel train, wagon rides

Other: picnic area and fall décor shop

Mifflin County

At The Barnyard

204 Barnyard Boulevard, Lewistown, PA 17044

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, face painting, pumpkin painting, play yard with rope mazes, tire forts and more, pedal tractors, barrel train, hay ride and corn maze

Rise N Shine Family Farm

424 Barrville Rd, Belleville, PA 17004

Activities: U-pick pumpkins, hay ride, 4-acre corn maze

As abc27 is notified about other pumpkin patches this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other pumpkin patches that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com