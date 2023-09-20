(WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania is the destination for fall fun. There are many pumpkin patches in the Midstate that offer hours of family fun with the opportunity to pick pumpkins, tackle corn mazes, take a train or hayride and more.
Below is the full list of pumpkin patches in Central Pennsylvania:
Dauphin County
- 1000 Strites Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111
- Activities: U-pick apples, pumpkins, sunflowers
- Other: Strites bakery
Pumpkin Patchwork Farm (opens Sept. 23)
- 311 S Faith Rd, Grantville, PA 17028
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, duck races, tire gym, slides and slingshots
Lebanon County
- 2425 Horseshoe Pike (Rt 322) Annville, PA 17003
- Activities: Risser Marvel Maze (Sept. 23 – Nov. 4)
- Other: Store with home grown/local fruit and vegetables
Lancaster County
- 1150 Pine Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543
- According to their website, they have “31 varieties of picked-from-the-field pumpkins and gourds.”
- 150 Cherry Hill Rd, Ronks, PA 17572
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, “popcorn”, sunflowers and zinnias, pig races, butter making, corn maze, discovery barn, feed mill, pedal carts, wagon express, hay chute, straw bale racer, barnyard jump, bucking broncos, giant slinger, apple blasters, farm tour wagons, paintball, tractor pull, duck races, corn barn, animals, bee barn exhibit, corn hole, straw bale hoist and more
- Other: General store, trading post with gem mining available, sweet shop
- 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
- Activities: corn maze, pumpkin patch, barnyard express train ride and more
York County
- 2890 S Salem Church Rd, York, PA 17408
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, apples and flowers
- Fall Fest Sept. 23 – Sept. 30 featuring petting zoo, corn box, slides, hay bale ride, corn cannon, sand diggers, hay bale mazes, bucking cow ride, corn maze, barrel ride, hay ride, games and food trucks.
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market
- 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellam Township, PA 17406
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, apples and flowers. Corn maze, corn box, hay bale play area, bubbles, bikes, photo opportunities, wagon ride, yarrd games and apple cider slushies
- Fall festivals are Saturdays in September and October and feature live music/dancing and food trucks.
- Other: Bakery and gift shop
- 522 E Mt Airy Rd, Dillsburg, PA 17019
- Activities: U-pick apples and pumpkins, mega slide ride, jumping pillow, tube slide, corn shed, pedal karts, play structure, corn maze, rubber duck races, cow train, hippity hops, rat rollers, straw bale mountain, tether ball, human foosball, giant checker game, little log houses, dress the scarecrow, Crawley rope spider web, traditional playground
- Other: Observe honeybees in a hive inside the farm store
- 2885 New Park Rd, New Park, PA 17352
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins and apples, winery
- Fall festival is from Sept. 2 – Nov. 5 and features a giant corn maze, a fun park with a life-sized board game, a cow train, race pedal kits and a place to mine for gems and more. There’s a super mega tube slide, a trackless train and food and drink options.
- 8773 Yellow Church Rd, Seven Valleys, PA 17360
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins and apples
- Harvest festival happening Sept. 30 with wagon rides, playground, hay bale mountain, pumpkin bowling, corn pit & apple slingshot. Trout fishing at the pond. Live music, food trucks and market vendors
Adams County
- 5508 East Berlin Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, goat petting, fall games, photo props
- Other: Gourds and decor for purchase
- 240 Markle Run Road, East Berlin, PA 17316
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins
- Other: Baked goods and fall decor available
- 64 Tree Ln, Aspers, PA 17304
- Activities: U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze, 600 ft. Zipline, wagon ride, pumpkin bowling, corn hole, 100 ft. tube slide, corn box, human foosball, rainbow climbing trees, gem mining, pedal carts, 100 ft. hill slide, fishing, slingshots, straw bale maze, food and drinks, campfires, goat walk and more
Cumberland County
- 185 Potato Road, Carlisle, PA, United States, Pennsylvania
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins and sunflowers
- 150 Crossroad School Rd, Newville, PA 17241
- Activities: corn maze, pumpkins and gourds, corn pit, tractor ride, kiddie maze and pony rides
- 825 York Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins
Franklin County
- 3794 Etter Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins and flowers, corn maze, pumpkin cannon
- 7678 Oellig Rd, Mercersburg, PA 17236
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, corn maze
- Events: Trick-or-Treat Night in the corn maze on Oct. 25
Perry County
- 1375 Turkey Bird Rd, Newport, PA 17074
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, giant corn maze, straw “castle”, tube slide, super slide, pedal tractors, pedal karts, corn box, barrel train, wagon rides
- Other: picnic area and fall décor shop
Mifflin County
- 204 Barnyard Boulevard, Lewistown, PA 17044
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, face painting, pumpkin painting, play yard with rope mazes, tire forts and more, pedal tractors, barrel train, hay ride and corn maze
- 424 Barrville Rd, Belleville, PA 17004
- Activities: U-pick pumpkins, hay ride, 4-acre corn maze
As abc27 is notified about other pumpkin patches this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other pumpkin patches that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com