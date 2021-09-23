Halloween parades: Dates and times for parades around the Midstate

October arrives this week, and fall has officially set upon Central Pennsylvania. Many cities around the area have announced their Halloween parade dates already, so we’ve compiled a list so you can be sure to prepare accordingly.

Halloween parades by county

Adams County

Gettysburg Halloween Parade: Tuesday, October 19 – 5 p.m. Activities begin at 5 p.m., the parade begins around 7:15 p.m. Centered around Lincoln Square.

Cumberland County

Boiling Springs Halloween Parade: Thursday, October 21 – 7 p.m. Details for the parade route were not immediately available.

Camp Hill – Trinity Halloween Parade and Activities Night: Tuesday, October 26 – 6 p.m. Parade route starts on Market Street in front of Trinity Lutheran Church, ends at Camp Hill Borough Building.

Carlisle Halloween Parade: Wednesday, October 27 – 7 p.m. Parade route starts West on E. North Street to Hanover Street, ends on Willow Street.

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade: Tuesday, October 12 – 7 p.m. Parade starts at S Broad and W Keller Streets, and ends at W Simpson and S George Streets.

New Cumberland Halloween Parade: Tuesday, October 19 – 7 p.m. Bridge Street, New Cumberland PA 17070

Newville Halloween Parade: Monday, October 25 – 6 p.m. 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville PA 17241

Dauphin County

Grantville Halloween Parade: Thursday, October 21 – 7 p.m. Grantville Fire Company Carnival Grounds

Hershey Halloween Parade: Wednesday, October 13 – 7 p.m. Starts in the Hershey Company parking lot, travels in a square from Caracas Avenue to Valley Road to Chocolate Avenue to Ceylon Avenue, and back to the parking lot.

Hummelstown Halloween Parade: Monday, October 25 – 7-9 p.m. Water and High Streets

Lower Swatara Lions Club Halloween Parade: Thursday, October 21 – 5 p.m. 2 Theodore Avenue, Middletown PA 17057

Franklin County

Shippensburg Halloween Parade: Saturday, October 23 – 7 p.m. 129 E King Street, Shippensburg PA 17257

Juniata County

No details at this time for Juniata County.

Lancaster County

Columbia Mardi Gras Halloween Parade: Thursday, October 28 – 7 p.m. Parade begins at Columbia Borough Fire Department at 10th and Manor Streets, ends at Sixth and Cherry Streets.

Lititz Halloween Parade: Monday, October 25 – 6-8 p.m. Parade starts at Locust and Main Street and ends at the square.

Lebanon County

No details at this time for Lebanon County.

Mifflin County

Lewistown Halloween Parade: 6:30 p.m. Details for the parade route were not immediately available.

Perry County

Marysville Halloween Parade: Monday, October 18 – 6:30 p.m. Begins at Perry Masonic Lodge (105 Sylvan Street), travels South on Maple Avenue. Ends at the Bethany United Methodist Church.

York County

Red Lion Halloween Parade: Monday, October 25 – 7 p.m. Horace Mann Avenue closed from Country Club Rd to Martin Street for the parade.

If you know of a parade that isn’t on our list, send us an email to whtmdigital@nexstar.tv with the parade details and include “Halloween Parade addition” in the subject line.