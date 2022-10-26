HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police created a fun and educational YouTube video to remind trick-or-treaters of ways that they can be safe this year while collecting their Halloween goodies.
Here are some tips from the Harrisburg Police’s YouTube video to help trick-or-treaters stay safe:
- Wear a bright costume that will make you visible to cars at night.
- Make sure your costume isn’t too tight or baggy. Your costume could become a safety hazard and cause you to trip.
- Carry a flashlight or a glow stick.
- Don’t run.
- Cross the street at corners.
- Be sure to look left and right before crossing the street.
- Keep eye contact with drivers while crossing to make sure they see you.
- Stay in large groups and stay with your group at all times.
- Don’t cross the street between parked cars.
- If YOU are driving, stay alert for trick-or-treaters.
- Have an adult check candy before consuming it.
“We want you to have fun and keep the peace. A Happy Halloween, from the Harrisburg Police.”