HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police created a fun and educational YouTube video to remind trick-or-treaters of ways that they can be safe this year while collecting their Halloween goodies.

Here are some tips from the Harrisburg Police’s YouTube video to help trick-or-treaters stay safe: Wear a bright costume that will make you visible to cars at night.

Make sure your costume isn’t too tight or baggy. Your costume could become a safety hazard and cause you to trip.

Carry a flashlight or a glow stick.

Don’t run.

Cross the street at corners.

Be sure to look left and right before crossing the street.

Keep eye contact with drivers while crossing to make sure they see you.

Stay in large groups and stay with your group at all times.

Don’t cross the street between parked cars.

If YOU are driving, stay alert for trick-or-treaters.

Have an adult check candy before consuming it. 2022 trick or treat dates in Central Pennsylvania

“We want you to have fun and keep the peace. A Happy Halloween, from the Harrisburg Police.”