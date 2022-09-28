HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that there is a new, autumn-themed family-friendly event called Pumpkin Palooza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gardens on Oct. 22,23,29 and 30.

“Pumpkin Palooza is a new, all-day experience created to better accommodate the growing attendance we’ve seen over the past several years,” said Amy Zeigler, senior director, of Hershey Gardens. “We really focused on bringing a bigger ‘wow’ factor this year with amazing pumpkin mosaics and pumpkin arches, as well as more family-friendly activities and entertainment. Plus, you’ve got the backdrop of a thousand colorful mums and an indoor Butterfly Atrium.”

Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and will receive a bag of candy, courtesy of The Hershey Company.

Some of the exhibits that will be on display are a pumpkin tree and a gallery of students’ hand-painted pumpkins as well as a Pumpkin Mural Mosaics and a creepy creature gallery.

In addition to special exhibits, there is additional entertainment and activities for all members of the family to enjoy.

Saturdays, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Palmyra Area Greenhouse Flower Truck, selling fresh-cut flowers

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Puppet Show – Children’s Garden Amphitheater



Sunday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. “Wickedly Fun Cabaret” – Children’s Garden Amphitheater

1 p.m. Cissy and the Man – Children’s Garden Amphitheater



Sunday, Oct. 30

1 p.m. Cissy and the Man – Children’s Garden Amphitheater



Pumpkin Palooza is included in general admission, which includes entry into the indoor tropical Butterfly Atrium; members are free.