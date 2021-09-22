It’s finally fall: List of Midstate festivals by county

(WHTM) — With it now being fall, many towns in the Midstate are preparing to celebrate the season with festivals of all shapes and sizes.

Here’s a list of festivals by county:

Adams

Pippinfest

When: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Fairfield Borough

What to expect: Food, crafts, climbing wall, inflatable rides, pony rides, apple dessert contest and more

Admission Price: Free

National Apple Harvest Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Fairgrounds, Biglerville

What to expect: Crafts, music, food, contests, car show, orchard tours, petting zoo and more

Admission Price: $10 per adult, $9 per senior, children are free

Cumberland

19th Annual Fall Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle

What to expect: Live music, food trucks (including Farm Show milkshakes), local vendors, hayrides, kids games and activities, BMX stunt show and more

Admission Price: Free admission w/ suggested $2 parking donation (cash) to benefit Veteran’s Memorial in Silver Spring Twp.

Annual New Cumberland Apple Festival

When: Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: New Cumberland Borough Park, New Cumberland

What to expect: Music, food, handmade crafts, contests and more

Admission Price: Free

Fall Harvest Apple Weekend

When: Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg

What to expect: hard cider from Big Hill Ciderworks (ID required, 21+), hayride, vendor class, games

Admission Price: Varies on activity

Fall Harvest Scarecrow Weekend

When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg

What to expect: Make your own scarecrow classes, pumpkin-carving vendor, festival games, hayride

Admission Price: Varies on activity

Fall Fruit Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Threefold Farm, Mechanicsburg

What to expect: Celebration of fall fruits including pawpaws, figs and kiwi berries, tours, family activities, local vendors and more

Admission Price: Free

Annual Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Adams Ricci Park, Enola

What to expect: Entertainment, food booths, a car show, crafts and more

Admission Price: Free

Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Hoover Country House, Camp Hill

What to expect: Live polka band, food, unique gifts and more

Admission Price: TBD

Fall Harvest BrewFest

When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (takes place in sessions)

Where: Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle

What to expect: Brews and wines (bring ID, 21+), live music, food, children’s carnival games and more

Admission Price: Varies on package (more info on website)

Spooktacular Fall Harvest

When: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg

What to expect: Trunk-or-Treat (registration required), festival games, kids art classes, costume contest

Admission Price: Varies on activity

2nd Annual Fall Fest

When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 4th Street, Boiling Springs

What to expect: Food, games, prizes, music, inflatables and more

Admission Price: Free

First Annual Fall Fest

When: Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Allenberry Resort, Boiling Springs

What to expect: Local vendors, games, food and drinks, chainsaw carving, dunk tank, inflatable slide, face painting, live music

Admission Price: $25 a person

Dauphin

Fall Festival and Old Fashioned Day

When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Echo Dell-Indian Echo Caverns, Hummelstown

What to expect: Arts and craft vendors and demonstrators, food, old tractor displays, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, corn cannon and more

Admission Price: Varies on activity

Lower Paxton Township Fall Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: George Park, Paxtonia

What to expect: Music, food trucks, hayrides and more

Admission Price: Free admission

Der Harrisburg Maennerchor Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 16

Where: 221 North Street, Harrisburg

What to expect: Polka band, authentic German cuisine, Oktoberfest beer and more

Admission Price: TBD

Homecoming Fall Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Camp Hebron, Halifax

What to expect: Family-friendly fun, nostalgia, food, one-mile fun run and more

Admission Price: Free (information on website)

Oktoberfest 2021

When: Oct. 1 – Oct. 3

Where: Springgate Vineyard, Harrisburg

What to expect: German-inspired beer, wine and food, barrel roll, keg toss, strength contest

Admission Price: Free entrance, food a la carte

Fall Fest 2021

When: Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: East Hanover Township Park and Rec

What to expect: Hayride, pumpkin carving, costume contest, hot dogs, s’mores, games and crafts

Admission Price: Varies on registration due by Oct. 11 (link to form provided)

Pumpkin Glow

When: Oct. 23, Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Hershey Gardens, Hershey

What to expect: Over 100 carved and painted pumpkins, entertainment, food trucks, puppet shows and more

Price: Free for Hershey Gardens members and guests who purchased All Year Pass with Hersheypark Season Admission Pass/General Admission for nonmembers

Franklin

Fall Fest 2021

When: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 650 N. Antrim Way, Greencastle

What to expect: Food trucks, breweries, photo booth, face painting, retail vendors and more

Admission Price: Free

Applefest

When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Chambersburg

What to expect: Art, artisans and craft vendors, food trucks and more

Admission Price: Free

Juniata

Fall Fest

When: Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Company No. 8, Thompsontown

What to expect: Food, vendors, Charlie Walton Memorial Ride

Admission Price: Free

Lancaster

Fall Festival at Aberdeen Acres

When: Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Aberdeen Acres, Elizabethtown

What to expect: Live band, food and beverages, silent auction, 50/50 raffle

Price: Food and beverage sales benefit Rotary Club of Lancaster

Admission Note: Event for people 21 and over

Lebanon

Fall Fest

When: Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Street, Palmyra (Sponsored by Schoolhouse Antiques)

What to expect: Free outdoor concert, food trucks

Admission Price: Varies

Mifflin

Big Valley Fall Harvestfest

When: Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Mifflin County Youth Park, Reedsville

What to expect: Face painting, pony rides, craft demos, fall and Christmas items and more

Admission Price: Free

Perry

Lantern Festival

When: Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville

What to expect: DJ, food trucks, lanterns will be released at 8 p.m.

Admission Price: $20 a person (includes lantern)

Annual Fall Fest

When: Oct. 16

Where: Perry County Recreation Association, Duncannon

What to expect: Vendors, food, car show, hayrides and games

Admission Price: Free

Apple Festival

When: Oct. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Little Buffalo State Park, Newport

What to expect: Demonstrations, cider and cornbread samples, folk music, vendors and more

Admission Price: Free

York

Dillsburg Farmers Fair

When: Oct. 11 – Oct. 16

Where: Various locations in Dillsburg (All information on website)

What to expect: Music, food, parade, games and exhibits

Admission Price: Free

Fall Fest 2021

When: Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Central Bark, York

What to expect: Vendors, food, bouncy house, games, live dog training demos, trick-or-treat, pet adoption and more

Admission Price: Free

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market Fall Festival 2021

When: Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 110 Ducktown Road, York

What to expect: Food, activities, Farm Show milkshakes

Admission Price: $5 cash or credit

Your event missing from this list? Let us know and we’ll add it!