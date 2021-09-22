It’s finally fall: List of Midstate festivals by county

Fall in Central Pa.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — With it now being fall, many towns in the Midstate are preparing to celebrate the season with festivals of all shapes and sizes.

Here’s a list of festivals by county:

Adams

Pippinfest
When: Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Fairfield Borough
What to expect: Food, crafts, climbing wall, inflatable rides, pony rides, apple dessert contest and more
Admission Price: Free

National Apple Harvest Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Fairgrounds, Biglerville
What to expect: Crafts, music, food, contests, car show, orchard tours, petting zoo and more
Admission Price: $10 per adult, $9 per senior, children are free

Cumberland

19th Annual Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle
What to expect: Live music, food trucks (including Farm Show milkshakes), local vendors, hayrides, kids games and activities, BMX stunt show and more
Admission Price: Free admission w/ suggested $2 parking donation (cash) to benefit Veteran’s Memorial in Silver Spring Twp.

Annual New Cumberland Apple Festival
When: Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: New Cumberland Borough Park, New Cumberland
What to expect: Music, food, handmade crafts, contests and more
Admission Price: Free

Fall Harvest Apple Weekend
When: Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: hard cider from Big Hill Ciderworks (ID required, 21+), hayride, vendor class, games
Admission Price: Varies on activity

Fall Harvest Scarecrow Weekend
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Make your own scarecrow classes, pumpkin-carving vendor, festival games, hayride
Admission Price: Varies on activity

Fall Fruit Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Threefold Farm, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Celebration of fall fruits including pawpaws, figs and kiwi berries, tours, family activities, local vendors and more
Admission Price: Free

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Annual Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Adams Ricci Park, Enola
What to expect: Entertainment, food booths, a car show, crafts and more
Admission Price: Free

Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Hoover Country House, Camp Hill
What to expect: Live polka band, food, unique gifts and more
Admission Price: TBD

Fall Harvest BrewFest
When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (takes place in sessions)
Where: Carlisle Expo Center, Carlisle
What to expect: Brews and wines (bring ID, 21+), live music, food, children’s carnival games and more
Admission Price: Varies on package (more info on website)

Spooktacular Fall Harvest
When: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg
What to expect: Trunk-or-Treat (registration required), festival games, kids art classes, costume contest
Admission Price: Varies on activity

2nd Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: 4th Street, Boiling Springs
What to expect: Food, games, prizes, music, inflatables and more
Admission Price: Free

First Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Allenberry Resort, Boiling Springs
What to expect: Local vendors, games, food and drinks, chainsaw carving, dunk tank, inflatable slide, face painting, live music
Admission Price: $25 a person

Dauphin

Fall Festival and Old Fashioned Day
When: Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Echo Dell-Indian Echo Caverns, Hummelstown
What to expect: Arts and craft vendors and demonstrators, food, old tractor displays, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, corn cannon and more
Admission Price: Varies on activity

Lower Paxton Township Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Where: George Park, Paxtonia
What to expect: Music, food trucks, hayrides and more
Admission Price: Free admission

Der Harrisburg Maennerchor Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 16
Where: 221 North Street, Harrisburg
What to expect: Polka band, authentic German cuisine, Oktoberfest beer and more
Admission Price: TBD

Homecoming Fall Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Where: Camp Hebron, Halifax
What to expect: Family-friendly fun, nostalgia, food, one-mile fun run and more
Admission Price: Free (information on website)

Oktoberfest 2021
When: Oct. 1 – Oct. 3
Where: Springgate Vineyard, Harrisburg
What to expect: German-inspired beer, wine and food, barrel roll, keg toss, strength contest
Admission Price: Free entrance, food a la carte

Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: East Hanover Township Park and Rec
What to expect: Hayride, pumpkin carving, costume contest, hot dogs, s’mores, games and crafts
Admission Price: Varies on registration due by Oct. 11 (link to form provided)

Pumpkin Glow
When: Oct. 23, Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Hershey Gardens, Hershey
What to expect: Over 100 carved and painted pumpkins, entertainment, food trucks, puppet shows and more
Price: Free for Hershey Gardens members and guests who purchased All Year Pass with Hersheypark Season Admission Pass/General Admission for nonmembers

Franklin

Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 650 N. Antrim Way, Greencastle
What to expect: Food trucks, breweries, photo booth, face painting, retail vendors and more
Admission Price: Free

Applefest
When: Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chambersburg
What to expect: Art, artisans and craft vendors, food trucks and more
Admission Price: Free

Juniata

Fall Fest
When: Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Company No. 8, Thompsontown
What to expect: Food, vendors, Charlie Walton Memorial Ride
Admission Price: Free

Lancaster

Fall Festival at Aberdeen Acres
When: Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Aberdeen Acres, Elizabethtown
What to expect: Live band, food and beverages, silent auction, 50/50 raffle
Price: Food and beverage sales benefit Rotary Club of Lancaster
Admission Note: Event for people 21 and over

Lebanon

Fall Fest
When: Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Street, Palmyra (Sponsored by Schoolhouse Antiques)
What to expect: Free outdoor concert, food trucks
Admission Price: Varies

Mifflin

Big Valley Fall Harvestfest
When: Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Mifflin County Youth Park, Reedsville
What to expect: Face painting, pony rides, craft demos, fall and Christmas items and more
Admission Price: Free

Perry

Lantern Festival
When: Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville
What to expect: DJ, food trucks, lanterns will be released at 8 p.m.
Admission Price: $20 a person (includes lantern)

Annual Fall Fest
When: Oct. 16
Where: Perry County Recreation Association, Duncannon
What to expect: Vendors, food, car show, hayrides and games
Admission Price: Free

Apple Festival
When: Oct. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Little Buffalo State Park, Newport
What to expect: Demonstrations, cider and cornbread samples, folk music, vendors and more
Admission Price: Free

York

Dillsburg Farmers Fair
When: Oct. 11 – Oct. 16
Where: Various locations in Dillsburg (All information on website)
What to expect: Music, food, parade, games and exhibits
Admission Price: Free

Fall Fest 2021
When: Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Central Bark, York
What to expect: Vendors, food, bouncy house, games, live dog training demos, trick-or-treat, pet adoption and more
Admission Price: Free

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market Fall Festival 2021
When: Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: 110 Ducktown Road, York
What to expect: Food, activities, Farm Show milkshakes
Admission Price: $5 cash or credit

Your event missing from this list? Let us know and we’ll add it!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss