DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car.

If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights. The Halloween and Christmas light display was founded and is run by Penn State Harrisburg graduate Aidan Carrigan.

Photos by Aidan Carrigan

Photos by Aidan Carrigan

Photos by Aidan Carrigan

Photos by Aidan Carrigan

Since the last time he spoke with abc27, Carrigan graduated from Penn State Harrisburg in the Spring of 2022 with a degree in electrical engineering. He has been working full-time as a controls engineer.

It can be hard to find free time with a busy work schedule, especially as a recent college graduate. However, Carrigan makes sure that he still finds time to work on the lights.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The light shows allow me to put some of my technical skills to use to create something fun that many can come and enjoy,” said Carrigan.

Carrigan has loved tinkering and working with electronics from a young age. He was inspired to create his own light display while on his yearly family trips to Walt Disney World.

“We would always take yearly trips to Walt Disney World in November where they had a gigantic Christmas light display. It featured entire city blocks of buildings completely covered in millions of lights all ‘dancing’ along to Christmas songs. This was my very first exposure to light shows and I was captivated and curious how they did it. I went home and did some research to start my own display. It started off very small, but soon grew to be what it is today,” said Carrigan.

How long does this all take to set up? According to Carrigan, it takes about one weekend to complete. It is very meticulous work.

“All the decorations have a specific placement, extension cord number, and outlet number that lines up with the programming in the computers. The Halloween show has around 50 different decorations with around 3,000 lights,” said Carrigan.

The Halloween show is just the start, Carrigan said he puts his focus primarily on the Christmas show. The Christmas show has over 50,000 lights, which is over 16 times more than the Halloween show.

If you are looking for something unique and fun to do this Halloween, you can watch the dazzling and dancing decorations from the comfort of your car. The display consists of Halloween decorations Carrigan has collected over the years. This year there will be a few new decorations, including a black cat and a flying bat on the roof.

“Guests will see jack-o’-lanterns singing along to spooky tunes, vivid Halloween colors and patterns adorning the house, and precision timed effects moving to the music! The entire show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. Additionally, outside visitors to the street are welcome to walk around the show and take pictures for a close-up look,” said Carrigan.

There will be a total of eight songs in this year’s nightly lineup, including the “Ghostbusters” theme song.

All of the light displays are free for visitors; however, there is a donation box in person and online for donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The light display is located at 5780 Stillwell Court in Linglestown. Information about how the light display works, including the traffic route and times, can be found here.

More information can also be found on the Facebook page if you click here.

The Halloween lights will be on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 6 to Oct. 24. Starting on Oct. 25 the lights will be dancing to music from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Nov. 4.