With spooky season quickly approaching, here is a list of Halloween Parades in the Midstate.
This list is subject to change and additions. This list has been organized in alphabetical order.
Boyertown Halloween Parade
The parade will take place on Saturday, October 22 and the rain date will be Sunday, October 23. It will commence at 7:00 p.m., 2 p.m. for the rain date. The formation of the parade will begin at Boyertown Elementary School, Boyertown Junior High School West, and Federal-Mogul parking lots.
Camp Hill Parks and Recreation Halloween Parade and Activity Night
The parade is scheduled for Monday, October 24 and it will begin at 6 p.m. The rain date will be the following day, October 25. It will take place at Trinity Camp Hill.
Carlisle Halloween Parade
The Carlisle parade will take place on Wednesday, October 26. The parade will begin at 7:00 p.m. The parade will go west on E. North Street to Hanover Street, south on Hanover Street to Willow Street, and east on Willow Street. This parade will only take place in fair weather, if there is bad weather you can follow up with Carlisle Parks and Recreation.
Centerville Halloween Parade
The Centerville parade will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. It will take place in Historic Downtown Centerville. More details aren’t available at this time.
Duncannon Halloween Parade
The Duncannon Halloween Parade will take place on Sunday, October 30 at 6 p.m. The parade will form at Apple Street, the route will be High Street ending before the firehouse.
Gettysburg Halloween Parade
The parade will take place on Tuesday, October 25 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The parade will make its way through Grand Stand -Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street, Lincoln Square, York Street, Lefevre Street, and Liberty Street.
Halifax Halloween Parade
The parade will be held on Saturday, October 29. Start time for the parade is 6 p.m. and the parade is organized by the Halifax Community Volunteer Action Team (HCVAT). It will take place at Halifax Park in Halifax.
Hanover Halloween Parade
This parade will take place on Thursday, October 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Coast Mini Donuts Food Truck will be at the parade serving food. The parade will be at the Hanover Square in Hanover.
Hershey Halloween Parade
The 74th annual Hershey Halloween Parade will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The Hershey Company will provide candy to spectators along the parade route. The parade will go through the streets of Hershey.
Johnstown Halloween Parade
The parade will take place on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. It will follow its traditional path, starting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and traveling down Main Street.
Lower Swatara Lions Club Halloween Parade
Lower Swatara Lions Club will sponsor their annual Halloween Parade on Thursday, October 20. The parade will start at 6 p.m. It will start on Theodore Avenue, turn right onto Nissley Drive, then left onto Donald Avenue, left onto Burd Road, and continues to Richard Avenue. It then turns left onto Greenwood Drive and finishes on Theodore Avenue at the Lions Club building.
Marysville Halloween Parade
This parade will take place on Monday, October 17. The parade will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. It will start at the Perry Lodge located at 105 Sylvan Street and travel South on Maple Avenue, go across Valley Street to Verbeke Street, right onto Front Street, left on Lincoln Street, south and then right on Cassell Street, right onto Church Street, and end at Bethany United Methodist Church.
Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
The parade will take place on Tuesday, October 11 and will begin at 7 p.m. The parade will start by S. Broad Street and will proceed onto W. Keller Street. It will then go partially onto S. Arch Street, and it will proceed down and then end on W. Simpson Street. This parade will be rain or shine.
Newville Halloween Parade
The Newville Halloween Parade will be held by the Newville Cub Scout Pack 174. It will take place on Monday, October 31 at 5 p.m. The parade will be on Broad Street in Newville.
Pottstown Halloween Parade
The Annual Pottstown Halloween Parade is going to be held on Saturday, October 22 at 4:00 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, October 29. The parade will take place on High and Adams Streets.
Red Lion Halloween Parade
The annual Red Lion Halloween Parade will take place on Monday, October 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The parade will start on Horace Mann Avenue.
Shippensburg Halloween Parade
The 34th Annual Shippensburg Halloween Parade will be taking place on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. The parade will take place along East King Street. It is hosted by the Shippensburg Kids Events Committee.
Strasburg Halloween Parade
Sponsored by the Lions Clubs, this parade will begin at Strasburg Jaycee Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. The parade will continue down Miller Street to Main Streets, and end at the intersection of Shenk Avenue.
York Halloween Parade
The York Halloween Parade is presented by Traditions Bank. It will return to Downtown York on Sunday, October 30. More details are not available at this time.
