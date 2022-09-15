Hershey Halloween Parade

The 74th annual Hershey Halloween Parade will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The Hershey Company will provide candy to spectators along the parade route. The parade will go through the streets of Hershey.

Johnstown Halloween Parade The parade will take place on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. It will follow its traditional path, starting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and traveling down Main Street. LIST: October fall festivals across Pennsylvania

Lower Swatara Lions Club Halloween Parade

Lower Swatara Lions Club will sponsor their annual Halloween Parade on Thursday, October 20. The parade will start at 6 p.m. It will start on Theodore Avenue, turn right onto Nissley Drive, then left onto Donald Avenue, left onto Burd Road, and continues to Richard Avenue. It then turns left onto Greenwood Drive and finishes on Theodore Avenue at the Lions Club building.

Marysville Halloween Parade

This parade will take place on Monday, October 17. The parade will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. It will start at the Perry Lodge located at 105 Sylvan Street and travel South on Maple Avenue, go across Valley Street to Verbeke Street, right onto Front Street, left on Lincoln Street, south and then right on Cassell Street, right onto Church Street, and end at Bethany United Methodist Church.