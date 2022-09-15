(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first.

The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!

Note: This list is subject to change and updates

Dauphin County

Lancaster County

Lebanon County

York County

  • Mt. Airy Orchards
    • Pumpkin picking begins Sept. 17.
    • Runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m..-5 p.m.
    • Mt Airy is using timed tickets for Saturdays and Sundays, Labor Day & Columbus Day. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance
  • Barefoot Farm
    • Opens on the last week of September.
    • Pick your own pumpkin patch
    • Mon-Sat- 10 a.m. to dusk.

If you have a pumpkin patch that you want us to know about, email jwesser@abc27com