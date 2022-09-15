(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first.
The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
Note: This list is subject to change and updates
Dauphin County
- Patchwork Pumpkin Farm
- Sept. 17 to Oct. 30
- 10 a.m to 5p.m. daily
- Pick your own pumpkin patch
Lancaster County
- Country Barn Market
- Pick your own pumpkin patch
- Sept. 10 to Oct. 30.
- Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
- U-Pick pumpkins
- Sept 16. to Nov. 5
- Hours vary by day, click here for information.
Lebanon County
- Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard
- Pick your own pumpkin patch
- Priced by size
- Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
York County
- Mt. Airy Orchards
- Pumpkin picking begins Sept. 17.
- Runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m..-5 p.m.
- Mt Airy is using timed tickets for Saturdays and Sundays, Labor Day & Columbus Day. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance
- Barefoot Farm
- Opens on the last week of September.
- Pick your own pumpkin patch
- Mon-Sat- 10 a.m. to dusk.
- Smyser’s Farm
- Pick your own pumpkin patch
- Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
If you have a pumpkin patch that you want us to know about, email jwesser@abc27com