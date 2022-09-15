(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first.

The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!

Note: This list is subject to change and updates

Dauphin County

Patchwork Pumpkin Farm Sept. 17 to Oct. 30 10 a.m to 5p.m. daily Pick your own pumpkin patch



Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard Pick your own pumpkin patch Priced by size Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



York County

Mt. Airy Orchards Pumpkin picking begins Sept. 17. Runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m..-5 p.m. Mt Airy is using timed tickets for Saturdays and Sundays, Labor Day & Columbus Day. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance



Barefoot Farm Opens on the last week of September. Pick your own pumpkin patch Mon-Sat- 10 a.m. to dusk.



Smyser’s Farm Pick your own pumpkin patch Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m



If you have a pumpkin patch that you want us to know about, email jwesser@abc27com