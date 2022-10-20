PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The month of October is flying by, and we are nearing the spookiest time of the year. You might have been busy picking out a costume, decorating your house, and purchasing all your candy. But have you ventured to these spooky attractions in the Midstate?
Here is a list of some of the spookiest attractions in the Midstate.
Adams County
Civil War Ghosts- Located at 452 Baltimore Street, the Civil War Ghosts tour will allow you to walk alongside the ghosts from the Civil War. The nightly tour will take you to the spookiest parts of Gettysburg.
The Devil’s Den- Located at Crawford Avenue in Gettysburg, the Devil’s Den is known to be one of the most haunted locations in Gettysburg.
Gettysburg Ghost Tours – Located at 47 Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Ghost Tour is full of professional storytellers. This tour is a candlelit walking tour and reservations are recommended, but not required.
The Gettysburg Hotel- Located at 1 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, The Gettysburg Hotel is haunted by Rachel, who is believed to be the spirit of a Civil War nurse who is looking for soldiers for help.
Berks County
Shocktoberfest – Located at 34 Park Avenue in Sinking Spring, Shocktoberfest is full of tons of spooky attractions. You can work your way through the regular attractions that include the Zombie Safari Hayride Tour, Unknown 3.0, Prison of the Dead, Midway Massacre, and more. You can also go through the midway attractions which include The Monster Midway, ShocktoberFEAST, and more. There are also special upgrades to be purchased, as well as special events.
Cumberland County
Carlisle Barracks- Located at 22 Ashburn Drive in Carlisle, Carlisle Barracks is the nation’s second-oldest active military base. According to hauntedplaces.org, this campus is said to be haunted by Jim Thorpe, who was the school’s star athlete.
Dauphin County
Hersheypark Dark Nights – Located at 100 E Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Dark Nights is an immersive event inside Hersheypark. You can go in the Haunted Coal Mine, The Descent, Creature Chaos, or Twisted Darkness. There are also scare zones located throughout the park.
The Hotel Hershey– Located at 100 Hotel Road in Hershey, you can book a stay in The Hotel Hershey after your Hersheypark adventure. Milton Hershey himself is said to linger there in spirit.
Lancaster County
Field of Screams – Located at 191 College Avenue in Mountville, Field of Screams has a number of spooky attractions. These attractions include a Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, and a Nocturnal Wasteland.
Haldeman Mansion – Located at 230 Locust Grove Road in Brainbridge, Haldeman Mansion isn’t just any regular mansion. The mansion is known for its historical value, but also its paranormal experiences.
Jason’s Woods – Located at 99 Stehman Rd in Lancaster, Jason’s Woods has a Haunted Attraction & Hayride, as well as five full-size attractions. You can experience the Zombie Apocalypse, being Lost in Jason’s Woods, the Chamber of Horrors, Carnival of Fear, and Jason’s Woods Midway.
Lancaster or Strasburg Ghost Tour- With locations in Lancaster and Strasburg, this Ghost Tour will leave you spooked. The tours are based on the book Ghost Stories of Lancaster, Pa.
Lebanon County
The Haunt- Located at Locust and West Oak Streets in Schaefferstown, The Haunt is a scary and fully immersive experience. You can enter the grounds and explore building after building while becoming part of the haunt.
Perry County
Terror Farm – Located at 236 Spott Street in Newport, Terror Farm is a spooky haunted house with a maze of monsters, myths, madmen, and mayhem. There are fields, a slaughterhouse, and a barn.
York County
Kim’s Krypt Haunted Mill – Located at 5932 Colonial Valley Road in Spring Grove, Pa., Kim’s Krypt Haunted Mill is filled with multiple scary attractions. The main attraction, the Haunted Mill, is located in a stone basement. There is also a Terror Trail, House of Eyes, Horror of Menges Mill, and Dark Despair attraction.
If you would like your favorite spooky location added to the list, feel free to send an email to kfuller@abc27.com!