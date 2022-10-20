Adams County

Civil War Ghosts- Located at 452 Baltimore Street, the Civil War Ghosts tour will allow you to walk alongside the ghosts from the Civil War. The nightly tour will take you to the spookiest parts of Gettysburg.

The Devil’s Den- Located at Crawford Avenue in Gettysburg, the Devil’s Den is known to be one of the most haunted locations in Gettysburg.

Gettysburg Ghost Tours – Located at 47 Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Ghost Tour is full of professional storytellers. This tour is a candlelit walking tour and reservations are recommended, but not required.

The Gettysburg Hotel- Located at 1 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, The Gettysburg Hotel is haunted by Rachel, who is believed to be the spirit of a Civil War nurse who is looking for soldiers for help.