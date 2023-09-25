(WHTM) — Trunk or Treat events are fun and safe ways to enjoy Halloween. Many communities around the Midstate have started to announce these events.

Below is a list of Trunk or Treat events that have been announced around the Midstate.

If you would like to have a Trunk or Treat event added to this list, send an email to jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.

Dauphin County

  • Highspire Trunk or Treat
    • Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Highspire Memorial Park

Franklin County

  • Franklin County’s Trunk or Treat
    • Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.
    • Chambersburg Middle School

Lancaster County

  • Christiana Borough Police Department Trunk or Treat
    • Oct. 20
    • Christiana Borough Municipal Building
    • 10 W. Slokom Ave, Christiana
    • Rain Date: Oct. 27

York County

  • Doggie Trunk or Treat
    • Oct. 22. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Marge Goodfellow Park, New Freedom
  • York City Trunk or Treat