(WHTM) — Trunk or Treat events are fun and safe ways to enjoy Halloween. Many communities around the Midstate have started to announce these events.
Below is a list of Trunk or Treat events that have been announced around the Midstate.
If you would like to have a Trunk or Treat event added to this list, send an email to jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.
Dauphin County
- Highspire Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Highspire Memorial Park
Franklin County
- Franklin County’s Trunk or Treat
- Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Chambersburg Middle School
Lancaster County
- Christiana Borough Police Department Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 20
- Christiana Borough Municipal Building
- 10 W. Slokom Ave, Christiana
- Rain Date: Oct. 27
York County
- Doggie Trunk or Treat
- Oct. 22. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Marge Goodfellow Park, New Freedom
- York City Trunk or Treat
- City Hall Parking Lot
- Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Restriction is required. Click here to register