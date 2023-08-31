LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough of Lititz in Lancaster County is gearing up for spooky season and will begin hosting guided ghost tours of its historic Main Street in early September.

The tours will highlight ghost stories and paranormal happenings and the structures associated with them.

Among the stops on the tour are a haunted 1700s tavern, the location of a mysterious grave, a former Revolutionary War hospital, and an authentic corpse house built in 1786.

Photo Courtesy: Lititz Historical Foundation

Photo Courtesy: Lititz Historical Foundation

Photo Courtesy: Lititz Historical Foundation

Photo Courtesy: Lititz Historical Foundation

Organizers say the tour is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

Visitors interested in booking a tour can visit viator.com and search search “Guided Ghost Tour

of Lititz” or call 717-627-4636.

Tours are listed online as $12 for adults (ages 18-59), $10 for seniors (ages 60-99), and $8 for children (ages 5-17). All proceeds will benefit the Lititz Historical Foundation.