(WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum is hosting a unique event this spooky season.

On October 3, the museum’s executive director Kim Jovinelli will host a webinar entitled “Monsters, Mystery and Medicine.” This event will explore the intersection between medicine and the supernatural.

The presentation will include the history of monsters and the medical lore and discuss mysteries of dark medical practices from the past.

The webinar will be held from 12-1 p.m. and the cost to attend is a pay-what-you-wish donation to the museum.

For more information or to register visit lancastermedicalheritagemuseum.org/events.