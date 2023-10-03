PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Did you know that bats the only mammals that can fly? According to the U.S. Department of Interior, a bat’s wing resembles a modified human hand, if the skin between your fingers was longer thinner and stretched.

There are more than 1,400 species of bats worldwide, according to the Department. They can be found nearly everywhere on Earth except for in extreme desert or polar areas. That includes Pennsylvania, which has nine regularly occurring bat species, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

People across Pennsylvania will have the chance to learn facts like these and more at several upcoming Pennsylvania State Park events happening in October, National Bat Month.

A list of the events is provided below.

Saturday, October 7: “Bats N’At” at Laurel Hill State Park (Somerset County)

Saturday, October 14: “Bats Incredible” at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center (Cumberland County)

Saturday, October 21: “Bat Bingo!” at Poe Valley State Park (Centre County)

Sunday, October 22: “Going to Bat for Bats” at Ridley Creek State Park (Delaware County)

Friday, October 27: “Bats!” at Vosburg Neck State Park (Wyoming County)

Saturday, October 28: “Batty Bats” at Point State Park (Pittsburgh, Allegheny County)

Monday, October 20: “Batty about Bats!” at White Clay Creek Preserve (Chester County)

For more information about these events or ones like them, visit the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ online event calendar.