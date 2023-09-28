PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its first fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

Most of the Midstate’s foliage is projected to remain unchanged from September 28 to October 4, though the foliage color in Mifflin and Juniata Counties will be starting to change.

Other areas of Pennsylvania, particularly the Northern Tier and western parts of the state are starting to see more fall foliage.

Fall foliage in McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties will already be approaching the best color, according to the department.

Department projects that peak fall foliage color for most of the Keystone State should happen around mid-October.

According to the Perry County service forester of the Tuscarora State Forest District, most of the trees in the region are still green but black walnut leaves are starting to yellow. This is a sign of the changes still to come. Peak color in this area is expected in late October.

Michaux State Forest staff, which represents Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties, said area forests are currently showing little to no change except for some colorful black gum.

Peak color is expected in this area in three to four weeks. To see the best color the department recommends a drive to Dark Hollow Vista or hikes on the Beaver Trail (Long Pine Run Reservoir), Sunset Rocks, or Pole Steeple.

The Snyder, Union, and Mifflin County service forester, or Bald Eagle State Forest District, is reporting that area forests are starting to change particularly among early changing species like black gum, red maple, black birch, and dogwood. Peak color is still expected to come in a few weeks.