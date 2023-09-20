PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Halloween is just over a month away, but many people want to enjoy the scares, thrills, and chills of scare attractions.

Pennsylvania is full of scary attractions that come to life during the fall and Halloween seasons.

Here are just a few that can be found around the state.

Field of Screams- Mountville

One of the most popular scare attractions in the state, Field of Screams is located in Lancaster County. The attraction features different scary experiences that guests can take part in. The attraction even features an extreme blackout version of the attractions which requires a waiver to be signed and is only on one night a year.

Jason’s Woods- Lancaster

Another scary attraction is located in Lancaster County has been celebrating nearly 40 years. The attraction features many separate attractions that guests can experience. The haunted hayride is one of the attraction’s best-known experiences. More information can be found here.

Dark Nights at Hersheypark – Hershey

Included with your ticket to Hersheypark, dark Nights includes five haunted houses and three scare zones, all of which have different scare levels. The newest haunted house Auntie Mortems Arbittor, is based around a slaughterhouse. Dark Nights also features plenty of food options that can satisfy any taste. More information can be found here.

The Haunt PA – Schafferstown

Located in Lebanon County, this attraction features a new layout and an expansion for 2023 and is sponsored by the Schafferstown Fire Company. The attraction describes itself as a fully immersive carnival ground complex that features haunted thrills both inside and out. More information can be found here.

Zombageddon Paintball Hayride- Fredonia

Zombies, paintballs, and a hayride; what could go wrong, right?

The idea of this is that you will be on a tractor-drawn Zombie Battle Wagon, your entire wagon must work together to shoot real zombies and other targets as the tractor takes you around Drew Farms. The zombies cannot shoot back and each person will receive 125 paintballs that must last the entire duration of the ride. More information can be found here.

Elysburg Haunted House- Elysburg

This haunted attraction began in 1976 and includes a haunted path through a wooded area as well as a walk through a two-story haunted house and cellar. The attraction benefits the Elysburg and Ralpho Fire Departments. More information can be found here.

Lonesome Valley of Terror- Greensburg

This scary attraction features two intense haunted attractions. It also featured a non-haunted get-lost corn maze. More information can be found here.