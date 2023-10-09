PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Google Trends has released the Google Frightgeist. This shows which costumes around the country will be the most popular, and even features a costume wizard.

Nationwide, the most popular costume is the Witch, followed by Spider-Man, and then coming in third is the dinosaur. So what is the most popular costume this Halloween in Pennsylvania? Google Trends breaks this down according to regions around the state.

According to the Frightgeist, the most popular costume around Philadelphia is the Rabbit, with that costume ranking seventh on the national costume. This costume is searched the most in regions of Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.

In the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton area, the most popular costume in that region of Pennsylvania is the princess. It is ranked 29 on the national list and is searched the most in regions of Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In the Midstate, as well as around Johnstown and Altoona, Strange Things costumes are the most popular Halloween costumes searched in those areas. These costumes rank fourth on the national list and are most searched for in regions of Arkansas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Ohio.

To interact with the Google Frightgeist, click here.