(WHTM) — Halloween is almost here and although you might think you are prepared for your Halloween party, trick-or-treating, or your movie marathon – Google would say otherwise.

Here are some of the spookiest trends and searches in the United States, according to Google Trends.

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes

  • Daredevil
  • Princess Diaries
  • Monster High
  • The Purge
  • Starfire

Top 5 trending partner costumes

  • Tiffany and Chucky
  • Ross and Rachel
  • WALL-E and Eve
  • Joe and Love
  • Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole

Top 5 trending group costumes

  • Dominos
  • Pac-Man
  • Super Mario
  • Crayons
  • Ninja Turtles

Top 5 trending Halloween recipes

  • Dirt pudding
  • Halloween cinnamon rolls
  • Mummy dogs
  • Halloween Rice Krispies
  • Candy apples

Top 5 trending spooky cocktails

  • Witches brew
  • Brain hemorrhage shot
  • Beetlejuice
  • Hocus pocus
  • Black magic margarita

Top 5 searched Halloween movies

  • Halloween (1978)
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Halloween Ends
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Halloween Kills

Top 5 searched DIY decorations

  • Wreath
  • Tombstones
  • Scarecrow
  • Cauldrons
  • Coffins

Top 5 searched Halloween nail art

  • Disney
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Candy corn
  • Coffin
  • Nightmare Before Christmas