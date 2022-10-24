(WHTM) — Halloween is almost here and although you might think you are prepared for your Halloween party, trick-or-treating, or your movie marathon – Google would say otherwise.
Here are some of the spookiest trends and searches in the United States, according to Google Trends.
Top 5 trending Halloween costumes
- Daredevil
- Princess Diaries
- Monster High
- The Purge
- Starfire
Top 5 trending partner costumes
- Tiffany and Chucky
- Ross and Rachel
- WALL-E and Eve
- Joe and Love
- Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole
Top 5 trending group costumes
- Dominos
- Pac-Man
- Super Mario
- Crayons
- Ninja Turtles
Top 5 trending Halloween recipes
- Dirt pudding
- Halloween cinnamon rolls
- Mummy dogs
- Halloween Rice Krispies
- Candy apples
Top 5 trending spooky cocktails
- Witches brew
- Brain hemorrhage shot
- Beetlejuice
- Hocus pocus
- Black magic margarita
Top 5 searched Halloween movies
- Halloween (1978)
- Hocus Pocus
- Halloween Ends
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Halloween Kills
Top 5 searched DIY decorations
- Wreath
- Tombstones
- Scarecrow
- Cauldrons
- Coffins
Top 5 searched Halloween nail art
- Disney
- Hocus Pocus
- Candy corn
- Coffin
- Nightmare Before Christmas