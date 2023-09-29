(WHTM) — Fall is here, the weather is changing and spooky season is upon us. If you’re looking for things to do in the Midstate, here is abc27’s list of activities from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

Harrisburg area

New Cumberland Apple Festival — This Saturday, Sept. 30 the 37th annual New Cumberland Apple Festival is coming to New Cumberland Borough Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit applefestivalnewcumberlandpa.com.

Fall Festival — Lower Paxton Township will hold its Fall Festival on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be held at George Park. Visitors will be able to enjoy hayrides, carnival games, line dancing and more. There will also be food trucks on site.

Lancaster area

Happy Hauntings — Dutch Wonderland is kicking off its Happy Hauntings event this weekend. Beginning Saturday, the park will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29 and will have a variety of spooky activities.

Oktoberfest at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Oktoberfest-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

Ephrata Fair — The 2023 Ephrata Fair began on Tuesday, Sept.26 and will end Saturday, Sept. 30. To learn more more about scheduled activities, head to ephratafair.org.

York area

York County Astronomical Society Saturday program –This Saturday, the society is offering programs titled “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” and “Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science!” for children at the York Learning Center Planetarium. For older family members, a program called “Forward! To the Moon, and Hot and Energetic Universe” is also being offered. Admission will cost $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third program is $1 each.

Mechanicsburg area

Upper Allen Township Fall Festival — The Upper Allen Township Fall Festival will be held this Friday, Sept.29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include food trucks, games, inflatables, live music, craft vendors, hayrides, and an emergency vehicle showcase. The festival is free to attend and food donations will be accepted.

Fall Harvest Days at Ashcombe — Fall Harvest Days are returning to Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouses this weekend. The event is part of a tradition that has lasted almost 40 years. The event will include a corn maze, games, food and more. The event is located 906 West Grantham Road in Mechanicsburg. Visit the Visit Cumberland Valley website for more information.

Fall Family Festival — Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill in Mechanicsburg will begin their Fall Family Festival this Saturday, September 30. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 51 Gettysburg Pike in Mechanicsburg.

Park Movie — Hampden Township Parks and Recreation is holding its free park movie night on Friday, September 29 at Hampden Park. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will begin playing at 7:15 p.m.

Carlisle area

Stony Ridge Fall Festivals — Silver Spring Parks & Rec is holding its annual Fall Fest this Saturday, September 30 at Stony Ridge Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost for entry and the event will include live music, bicycle motocross (BMX) stunt show, food trucks, rides and more.

Gettysburg area

Cross Keys Community Park Festival — This weekend the annual Cross Keys Community Park Festival is returning. The free-to-attend event will be held Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m and will include a car show, petting zoo, live music, food and more.