(WHTM) — It’s the first weekend in November and with it comes colder weather and the end of Halloween festivities. If you’re on the hunt for something to do this weekend, here is abc27’s list of suggestions for Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.

Harrisburg area

Clue — The Penn State Harrisburg School of Humanities will host its fall play “Clue” for the second weekend this weekend. Shows started on November 1 and closing night will be November 4. For more information about individual performances, click here.

There’s Always Time for a Cocktail — Open Stage in Harrisburg has announced that Mrs. Kasha Davis, a standout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, is coming to the Midstate this weekend. Davis will bring her cabaret show “Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail,” on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, including where to purchase tickets, click here.

Hershey area

37th annual Hershey Arts and Crafts show— The 37th Annual Hershey Arts and Crafts show will be held this Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature more than 150 vendors selling handmade work from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The show will be held at Hershey High School.

Carlisle area

Carlisle Christmas Craft Show — The 14th annual Carlisle Christmas Craft Show will be held this Saturday, November 4. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer Christmas shopping opportunities from more than 200 vendors. The show will be located at Carlisle Area High School.

Gettysburg area

The Prom – The Musical — The Gettysburg College Department of Theatre Arts and the Sunderman Conservatory of Music are presenting “The Prom – The Musical” this weekend. There will be shows on Friday night and Saturday night, as well as an afternoon. For more details, including how to purchase tickets visit gettysburgmajestic.org.

Kickin’ it Classy Line Dancing at Boyer Cellars — Boyer Cellars, located at 405 Boyer Nursery Road in Biglerville is hosting a line dancing night this Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, including how to make a reservation click here.