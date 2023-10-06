(WHTM) — It’s fall and the leaves are beginning to change in the Midstate. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here is abc27’s list of events from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.

Harrisburg area

Livestock Expo — The Keystone International Livestock Exposition is currently being held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex for the 66th year. A full schedule of events is available online. All events open to the public and admission and parking are free.

The Taylor Party — The Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center is having its Taylor Party this Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. Swifties who are interested in attending can learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Central PA Tattoo and Horror Expo — The Central PA Tattoo and Horror Expo is being held from October 6 to October 9 at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill. For more information and activities, vendors, passes and more head to the event’s website.

2023 Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest — The 2023 Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest is being held this Saturday and Sunday at Adams-Ricci Community Park. The event will be at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking will be free. Festivities will include crafts, local businesses, games, a Car Show, food and more.

Lancaster area

Time Travelers at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Time Travelers-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

York area

Fall Fest at Leg Up Farm — This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be Fall Fest at Leg Up Farm. The event features activities for kids, craft and food vendors, a silent auction and more. For more information about the event, go to Leg Up Farm’s website.

Harvest Festival — The Markets at Shrewsbury are holding their free Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include shopping, music, and children’s activities. Head to the Markets’ website to find out more.

Fall Fest at Miller Plant Farm — This Friday and Saturday will be Fall Fest at Miller Plant Farm. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to enjoy wagon rides, pick pumpkins and sunflowers, and more. Tickets can be purchased on-site during the event.

Hershey area

Eastern Fall Nationals — The 68th annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Fall Nationals began on Tuesday, October 3, and will run until Friday, October 6. The flea market and car corral began with the event on Tuesday and will run until Friday, and the car show will be on Friday.

Gettysburg area

National Apple Harvest Festival — The National Apple Harvest Festival will kick off this weekend in Biglerville. The event will be held at 615 Narrows Road on Saturday and Sunday and activities will include steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations, and more. Head to the event’s website to find out more.