(WHTM) — This weekend kicks off with Friday the 13th, so if you’re looking to do something spooky (or not) there are plenty of choices in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15.

Harrisburg area

Friday the 13th is… — The Art Association of Harrisburg is hosting their Halloween/Friday the 13th themed fundraiser this Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission costs $20. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Lancaster area

Halloween Days & Spooky Knights at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its first Halloween Days & Spooky Knights-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

York area

Pennsylvania Cowboy Weekend — This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 at the Northern Central Railway of York. It will include educational and entertainment experiences highlighting cowboy and cowgirl culture and 1800s life.

Carlisle area

Autumnfest Craft & Vendor Show –The 8th annual Autumn Fest & Craft Vendor show is scheduled for this Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to shop for fall décor items and gifts from over 100 vendors. The event will be located at 100 K Street in Carlisle.

Fall Fest on the Farm — Double Vision Acres is holding their Fall on the Farm event this Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. The event will include hay rides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, a bale maze, and more. Go to the Double Vision Acres’ Facebook page for details.

Gettysburg area

Gettysburg Movie 30th anniversary— The Adams County Historical Society at Gettysburg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1993 film “Gettysburg” all weekend. Visitors can find more information on the event’s Facebook page and click here for a full schedule of events.