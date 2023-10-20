(WHTM) — As we get closer to Halloween, events in the Midstate are getting spookier. Here is abc27’s list of activities for Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22.

Harrisburg area

Harrisburg Book Festival — The Harrisburg Book Festival is running this week for its 11th year. The festival, hosted by Midtown Scholar Bookstore, started on Wednesday, October 18 and runs until Sunday, October 22.

Hocus Pocus Movie Night at the Bandshell — This Friday is Hocus Pocus Movie Night at Reservoir Park. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Lemoyne Pumpkin Fest — The Lemoyne Pumpkinfest will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, food trucks, children’s activities, crafts and games. It will be held at 309 Herman Avenue in Lemoyne. Head to the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Lancaster area

Halloween Days & Spooky Knights at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its second Halloween Days & Spooky Knights-themed weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

Halloween Glow and Throw — Stumpy’s Hatchet House Lancaster is holding its first annual Halloween Glow and Throw event this Friday, October 20 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Visitors will be able to throw at zombie targets, play glowing yard games and spin the wheel of fate. To learn more, go to the event’s Facebook page.

York area

A Ghostly Affair at Virtue — Head to the Virtue Local Art Market for their spooky-themed market featuring local vendors, a costume contest, free tarot card readings, adoptable dogs and more. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center will also be at the event in the afternoon with bats. The event is running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at 481 East Market Street in Hellam Township.

Hershey area

Fall Festival – South Hanover Township — South Hanover Township is holding its Fall Festival at Patriot Park this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include food trucks, live music, children’s activities, tractor rides, and more.

Carlisle area

Spooky Saturday — The 13th Annual Spooky Saturday is coming to Downtown Carlisle this Saturday hosted by Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy. During the event, children under 12 to dress up for daylight trick-or-treating from participating businesses downtown. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Gettysburg area

Antique & Vintage Octoberfest Outdoor Market — Rebel’s Roost Antique Emporium is having their last outdoor market of the 2023 season this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Octoberfest-themed event will be held at The Outlet Shops of Gettysburg located at 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive. Visit the event’s Facebook page for details.

Chambersburg area

Night of the Clowns — The Franklin County Historical Society is holding its Haunted Jail Fundraiser this weekend and next weekend on Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21, and Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. More information, including how to purchase a ticket, can be found www.franklinhistorical.org.