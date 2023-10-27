(WHTM) — It is the final weekend of October and Halloween is nearly here. Here is abc27’s list of things to do in the Midstate from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29.

Harrisburg area

Hocus Pocus Movie Night at the Bandshell — This Friday is Hocus Pocus Movie Night at Reservoir Park. The event was originally scheduled to take place last Friday but was postponed. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Lancaster area

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its third Halloween Days & Spooky Knights-themed weekend. This will be the faire’s closing weekend for the 2023 season. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

7th Annual Halloween Carnival — Manheim Township Parks and Recreation is hosting the 7th Annual Halloween Carnival this Saturday, October 28. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at the Overlook Activities Center, located at 301 Gold Drive. Admission and participation in the event’s trunk or treat will be free though carnival games and other activities will require tickets. More information is available on the township’s website.

York area

Halloween Walk and Festival — West York Borough will hold its 4th Annual Halloween Walk and Festival this weekend. There will be a sneak peek and pumpkin carving party on Friday at 4 p.m. at 1381 W Poplar St. The walk and festival will begin at 5 p.m. at the same location on Saturday.

Carlisle area

5th Annual Fall Harvest Fest — The 5th Annual Fall Harvest Fest is coming to the Carlisle Expo Center this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and will include live music, carnival games, and trick-or-treating on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Guests are requested to bring one new, unwrapped toy for the TriState Events’ Annual Cumberland County Toys for Tots Fundraiser and Collection. More information is available on the event’s website.

Autumn Artist Market — Carlisle Bowen Works is hosting its annual fall festival this Sunday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held outdoors and more information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Mechanicsburg area

Williams Grove Historical Steam Association Fall Fest — The Williams Grove Historical Steam Association Fall Fest is running from Friday through Sunday. Activities include pumpkin painting, wagon rides, hay rides, and more. Admission is free but certain activities will require a purchased wristband. The full schedule of events is available here.

Trick or Treat on the Farm — Paulu’s Farm Market, located at 1233 South York Street, will host their Trick or Treat on the Farm event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trick or treating is open to children 12 years and under and the price to attend is included in daily admission to the FarmPark, which costs $8 per person ages 2 through 70. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Gettysburg area

16th Annual Harvest Day Festival and Parade — The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th Annual Harvest Day Festival and Parade this Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will be held in downtown New Oxford, will feature a variety of vendors, and have a free activity area for kids. The parade will begin at 3 p.m.

Chambersburg area

Night of the Clowns — The Franklin County Historical Society is the second part of its Haunted Jail Fundraiser this weekend on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. More information, including how to purchase a ticket, can be found at franklinhistorical.org.