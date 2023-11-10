(WHTM) — The weekend is almost here again and with it are lots of things to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of recommendations for Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12.

Harrisburg area

Fiddler on The Roof — Theatre Harrisburg is putting on a production of “Fiddler on The Roof” this month. The show opened last weekend and this weekend there will be shows on Friday and Saturday night as well as a show on Sunday afternoon. Tickets can be bought online.

Pumpkin Palooza 2 — SpringGate Vineyard, located at 5790 Devonshire Rd, will host Pumpkin Palooza from Friday to Sunday. The event will feature live music, food trucks and pumpkin-flavored drinks. Head to the event’s Facebook page to learn more.

Lancaster area

33rd annual Elizabethtown Heritage Craft Show — The 33rd annual Elizabethtown Heritage Craft Show is happening this Friday and Saturday at the Winters Heritage House Museum, located at 47 E High Street in Elizabethtown. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Head to the event’s Facebook page for details.

York area

Save Against Fear — This weekend, the Bodhana Group is holding their annual flagship fundraiser “Save Against Fear” event at the York Expo Center. The event includes tabletop and role play games and all proceeds go towards the charity. To learn more, including how to purchase tickets, go to www.saveagainstfear.com.

Hershey area

Christmas Candylane — This is the opening weekend of Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark. This is the 40th year of Christmas Candylane, festivities will include lights, coasters, and special holiday treats. Click here to find out more.

Carlisle area

Fleetwood Mac Tribute — This Friday the Carlisle Theatre will host a performance of Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at 8 p.m. For more details about the show or to purchase tickets click here.

Gettysburg area

Fall Paint-Sip — J&P Winery will host their Fall Paint-Sip this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will get to paint their own craft pumpkins. Tickets can be purchased online and more information is available here.