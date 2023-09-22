(WHTM) — Fall officially begins this weekend and there is lots to do in the Midstate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 23.

Harrisburg area

Fall Market on Market — This Saturday for Harrisburg’s Small Business Saturday there will be a “Fall Market on Market” event at The Bridge, located on Market Street. The market will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Gratz Fair — The 2023 Gratz Fair is continuing this weekend. The event began on September 17 and will run until September 23. More information about the event including how to purchase tickets is available on their website.

717 Sunday Funday — Sunday Fundays are free community events that support local youth and families by providing them with fun, food, resources, inspiration, and a supportive community. These events take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of every month. Head to the event’s website to learn more.

Lancaster area

Shamrocks & Shenanigans at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Festival — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have its Shamrocks & Shenanigans-themed weekend this weekend. Head to the event’s website to find out more about themed events.

East Petersburg Community Days — The Borough of East Petersburg is currently having its Community Days event located at the East Petersburg Civic Grounds. The event began Tuesday, September 19, and ends Saturday, September 23. Go to the event’s Facebook page for more details.

York area

Pawpaw Festival — This weekend is York County’s 19th Annual Pawpaw Fest. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Horn Farm Center. Visit the event’s website to learn more.

Carlisle area

Carlisle Harvest of the Arts — The Downtown Carlisle Association is holding the 41st Annual Harvest of the Arts this Saturday, September 23. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West High Street in Historic Downtown Carlisle.

Sunflower Festival — Meadowbrooke Gourds is having its free annual two-day sunflower festival this weekend this Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature food trucks, sales, artisan craft vendors, and more. Head to Meadowbrooke Gourds’ website to find out more.