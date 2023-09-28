YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Coffee lovers will have a chance to find a new coffee spot during the third annual York County Coffee Crawl that is taking place from September 25 to October 1.

The event will take place during National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1.)

The event is for any coffee lover, whether you like yours black or with cream and sugar.

Those who attend can share their coffee adventure on social media to win coffee-themed prizes by tagging @ExploreYorkPA and using #YoCoCoffeeCrawl.

The following will be participating in the event:

New Freedom Roasting Co. & Deli in New Freedom*

The Café & Coffee Bar at Brown’s Orchards in Loganville*

Gather 256* in York

Joe StrEat Café* in Dover

Prince Street Café* in York

Bound Books* in York

Britton Coffee Co in Hanover

Grounding Specialty Coffee in Red Lion

On My Grind Coffee — a mobile-exclusive stop

Merlin’s Coffee in Hanover

Kindred Wellness Café in Glen Rock

Belmont Bean in York

Amity Junction Café & Smoothie Shop in Glen Rock

The Cycle Works Coffee House in Wrightsville

The Village Coffee & Cream in Shrewsbury

Phat Cat Coffee in Red Lion

Plant Box Co. Café & Houseplant Boutique in Manchester

Brewtique at Zaza’s in New Salem

Andrea Ryan, the Destination Marketing Manager for Explore York said, “It’s amazing how much variety there really is. Some shops do pour over. some shops – or like brewing their own beans in-house and roasting their own beans.”

For those seeking more information on the participants and the event can click here.