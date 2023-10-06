PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As we get further into fall, more and more leaves are beginning to change color in the Midstate, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its second fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

Like in much of Southern Pennsylvania, leaves across the Midstate are expected to begin to change color over the next week. Meanwhile, leaves in the northern part of the state are already reaching or approaching their best color.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the light green “starting to change” color that currently covers the Midstate means that peak fall color is approximately two to three weeks away.

The Department also released updated from local foresters.

According to the Mifflin/Snyder/Union County service forester, the Bald Eagle State Forest District is approaching the best fall color. Sassafras, sumac, Virginia creeper, black gum, black birch, and red maple are all currently in transition. Oaks are still green but are expected to begin changing as the weather cools.

The Department also notes that foresters in Weiser State Forest District are also reporting progressing colors. Black gum, birch, maple, tulip poplar, and sassafras are starting to show yellow and red fall colors in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

Moving further west, the department says that Buchanan State Forest (Bedford, Fulton, Franklin counties) staff are reporting that the leaves are still just beginning to change. The black gums are now crimson and there are some birches that are turning yellow. The forestry staff says that full color in this area is still a few weeks away.