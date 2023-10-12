(WHTM) — Leaves across the Midstate are starting to change and in some counties are already approaching the best color. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its third fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

According to the department, leaves are expected to be approaching best color in Mifflin, Juniata and Perry Counties between October 12 and October 18. Leaves in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, Adams and Franklin Counties are still expected to be starting to change during that time.

According to the department’s map, light green, or “starting to change,” means that peak fall color is approximately two to three weeks away in that county. Yellow, or “approaching best color,” means peak is approximately one week away.

The Department also released updates from local foresters.

The Juniata/Perry County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest District) said the area is approaching best colors. Oaks in the area are still green but the forester says now is a good time to view see the fall colors before expected rain brings down many of the leaves.

The Bald Eagle State Forest, or the Union, Snyder, and Mifflin County service forester is reporting that that region is also approaching best color. The forester said Black gum is

vibrant and red maple, sassafras, sumac, and hickory are all transitioning. Oaks are still green.

According to Foresters in Buchanan State Forest, Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties are still starting to change. Black gums in this area are showing “brilliant, crimson-red leaves,” and birch, hickory, and maple are showing yellow and gold.