(WHTM) — Leaves in many parts of the Midstate are approaching their best fall color and in some counties, they’re already there. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its fourth fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

According to the department, leaves are expected to be showing their best fall color in Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties between October 19 and October 25. Leaves in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, Adams, and Franklin Counties are expected to be approaching the best color during that time.

According to the department’s map, if a county is yellow, that means its leaves are “approaching best color,” and that peak is approximately one week away. If a county is orange, that means its leaves are currently at their best color.

The Department also released updates from local foresters.

The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest District) is reporting that the region’s peaking colors are expected to persist throughout the week. According to the forester, sycamores, maples, hickory, birch, beech, and some oaks are showing nice fall colors, though many oaks do remain green.

Foresters in the Buchanan State Forest, which serves Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties are reporting that the area is approaching best color. According the their update, maples are bright red, birches and hickories and turning yellow and gold, while oaks remain green.

Weiser State Forest staff is reporting that “the woods are rapidly brightening” in Lebanon and Dauphin counties. The forestry staff says that poplar, beech, birch, maple, and black walnut are currently yellow and orange. They also report that area forests are approaching the best color and the region could peak before this forecast period ends.

Foresters at Penn Nursery said that peak conditions persist in southern Centre County and northern Mifflin County. According to the foresters, maples, birches, and oaks are contributing to the color. They say peak conditions are expected to remain through the reporting period, but expected rainfall over the weekend may cause some leaf drop.

According to foresters in the Michaux State Forest, which serves Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties, the region is approaching the best color. The foresters are reporting that red maples, birches, and sassafras are changing color and oaks are staying green. They expect that peak foliage will begin at the end of this forecast period.