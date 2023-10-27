(WHTM) — While leaves in many parts of the state are starting to fade, most of Midstate is now reaching its best color. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its fifth fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

According to the department, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Franklin, Adams, and York counties are among the counties where leaves are expected to be at their best fall color in the coming week. Leaves in Lancaster County are still considered to be approaching their best color, while leaves in Mifflin County and many other parts of the state are starting to fade.

According to the department’s map, if a county is yellow, that means its leaves are “approaching best color,” and that peak is approximately one week away. If a county is orange, that means its leaves are currently at their best color. Once a county has turned red, that means that leaves are “starting to fade” and that there is still some color but it will not last more than a few days.

The Department also released updates from local foresters.

Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest District) reported that the ridges in the area are very colorful with some of the best color coming from maple, hickory, poplar, birch, and oak trees.

Buchanan State Forest foresters (which serve Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) are also reporting peak color with maples and hickories showing reds, yellows, and golds.

Mifflin/Snyder County (Bald Eagle State Forest District) service forester reported that the region is still at a peak and that the color should hold for most of the forecast period.

Weiser State Forest foresters, which serve Dauphin and Lebanon counties, also said their area was at peak and that the condition should last throughout the week. They reported that hickory, tulip poplar, black birch, and chestnut oak are displaying yellow while black gum, maple, sassafras, white and scarlet oak, and dogwood are showing orange and red.

Michaux State Forest staff in Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties said that the area was at peak color with all species showing color. That color includes oaks, according to the report, which are changing to red and orange.