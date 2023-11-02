(WHTM) — Leaves in most of the state are now past their peak fall color, and for most of the Midstate, they are starting to fade. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released its sixth fall foliage map of the fall 2023 season.

According to the department, Mifflin and Juniata counties have passed their peak fall color and Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, York, Adams, Cumberland, Perry, and Franklin counties are among the last areas where fading has just started.

According to the department’s map, if a county is red, that means that leaves are “starting to fade” and that there is still some color but it will not last more than a few days. If a county is brown, that means the leaves are past their peak color and all or nearly all color is gone.

The Department also provided updates from local foresters.

Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest District) is reporting that leaves are falling fast but color can still be seen in the area with maples and hickories still vibrant.

Bald Eagle State Forest staff said Union, Snyder, and Mifflin are now past their peak and have lost most leaves. The forestry staff said some autumn scenery can still be seen in oak ridgetops in the area.

Michaux State Forest forestry staff, which serves Adams, Franklin, Cumberland counties said foliage is fading throughout the area. Almost all species have turned color and leaves are now fading and falling. The staff says some patches of color are still visible.

Buchanan State Forest staff which serves Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties said the area is also fading. Windy conditions also caused many leaves in the area to fall before changing color. The staff is reporting that oaks are finally turning, while a few maple and hickory trees are still holding yellow and gold.