Trick-Or-Treat dates and times for Midstate communities

(WHTM) — Trick-Or-Treat is right around the corner and several Midstate communities are preparing for kids to dress up and go door-to-door for candy and have a spooky time.

Here is a list of Midstate communities’ Trick-Or-Treat plans:

Adams County

Biglerville: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bonneauville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Conewago Township: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Berlin: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cumberland County

Boiling Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Camp Hill: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lemoyne: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lower Allen Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mount Holly Springs: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Cumberland: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Newville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shiremanstown: Thursdsay, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shippensburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Silver Spring Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wormleysburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dauphin County

Derry Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Hanover Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Elizabethville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Harrisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Highspire: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hummelstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m

Lower Paxton Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lykens: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 29)

Middletown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Millersburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Paxtang: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Steelton: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Swatara Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Franklin County

Greencastle: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mercersburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Shippensburg: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Juniata County

Mifflintown Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thompsontown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (after Halloween Parade)

Lancaster County

All of Lancaster County is set to Trick-Or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lebanon County

Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)

Jackson Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)

Jonestown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Palmyra: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)

Richland Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

South Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)

Mifflin County

Brown Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Derry Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Perry County

Duncannon: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Marysville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Millerstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Bloomfield: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Newport: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

York County

Carroll Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dover: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fairview Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hanover: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lewisberry Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 30)

Manchester Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mount Wolf Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Newberry Tonwship: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Red Lion: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shrewsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

West Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wrightsville: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

York: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

We miss your community? Email or call our newsroom to let us know!