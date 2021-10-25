Trick-Or-Treat dates and times for Midstate communities

(WHTM) — Trick-Or-Treat is right around the corner and several Midstate communities are preparing for kids to dress up and go door-to-door for candy and have a spooky time.

Here is a list of Midstate communities’ Trick-Or-Treat plans:

Adams County

  • Biglerville: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Bonneauville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Conewago Township: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • East Berlin: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cumberland County

  • Boiling Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Camp Hill: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lemoyne: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lower Allen Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Mount Holly Springs: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • New Cumberland: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Newville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Shiremanstown: Thursdsay, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Shippensburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Silver Spring Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wormleysburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dauphin County

  • Derry Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • East Hanover Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Elizabethville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Harrisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Highspire: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Hummelstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m
  • Lower Paxton Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lykens: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 29)
  • Middletown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Millersburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Paxtang: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Steelton: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Susquehanna Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Swatara Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Franklin County

  • Greencastle: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Mercersburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Shippensburg: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Juniata County

  • Mifflintown Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thompsontown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (after Halloween Parade)

Lancaster County

  • All of Lancaster County is set to Trick-Or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lebanon County

  • Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
  • Jackson Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
  • Jonestown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Palmyra: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
  • Richland Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • South Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)

Mifflin County

  • Brown Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Derry Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Perry County

  • Duncannon: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Marysville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Millerstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • New Bloomfield: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Newport: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

York County

  • Carroll Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Dover: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • East Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fairview Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Hanover: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lewisberry Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 30)
  • Manchester Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Mount Wolf Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Newberry Tonwship: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Red Lion: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Shrewsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Spring Garden Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Springettsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • West Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wrightsville: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • York: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

