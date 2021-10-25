Trick-Or-Treat dates and times for Midstate communities

(WHTM) — Trick-Or-Treat is right around the corner and several Midstate communities are preparing for kids to dress up and go door-to-door for candy and have a spooky time.
Here is a list of Midstate communities’ Trick-Or-Treat plans:
Adams County
- Biglerville: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Bonneauville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Conewago Township: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- East Berlin: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cumberland County
- Boiling Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Camp Hill: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Lemoyne: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Lower Allen Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mount Holly Springs: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- New Cumberland: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Newville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Shiremanstown: Thursdsay, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Shippensburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Silver Spring Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wormleysburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Dauphin County
- Derry Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- East Hanover Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Elizabethville: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Harrisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Highspire: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hummelstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m
- Lower Paxton Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Lykens: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 29)
- Middletown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Millersburg: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Paxtang: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Steelton: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Susquehanna Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Swatara Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Franklin County
- Greencastle: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mercersburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Shippensburg: Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Juniata County
- Mifflintown Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thompsontown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (after Halloween Parade)
Lancaster County
- All of Lancaster County is set to Trick-Or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lebanon County
- Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
- Jackson Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
- Jonestown: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Palmyra: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
- Richland Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- South Annville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Nov. 1)
Mifflin County
- Brown Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Derry Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Perry County
- Duncannon: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Marysville: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Millerstown: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- New Bloomfield: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Newport: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
York County
- Carroll Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Dover: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- East Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fairview Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hanover: Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Lewisberry Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain date is set for Oct. 30)
- Manchester Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mount Wolf Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Newberry Tonwship: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Red Lion: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Shrewsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Spring Garden Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Springettsbury Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- West Manchester Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wrightsville: Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- York: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
We miss your community? Email or call our newsroom to let us know!