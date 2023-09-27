(WHTM) – Do you need a break from all this pumpkin talk during fall or are you just a bigger apple fan?

For those searching for a place to go and pick apples and use them for a variety of recipes, abc27 News has created a list of a few places to go apple picking.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Strites’ Orchard – 1000 Strite’s Rd, Harrisburg

Strites’ Orchard U-Pick times are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

One bag of apples costs $27

The orchard asks that you call if you plan on coming for the U-Pick at 717-564-3130.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Masonic Village Farm Market – 310 Eden View Rd, Elizabethtown

Masonic Village Farm Market is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Those who want to pick their own apples or peaches can go to the orchard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The cost for picking your own apples is $25 for a half bushel (around 99 cents per pound and $15 for a peck-size box (around $1.15 per pound.)

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet – 400 Long Ln, Lancaster

Currently, the pick-your-own apples are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A small box will cost $15, a medium box will cost $25, and a large box will cost $40.

The website currently states that they offer Cortland, Smokehouse, Fuji, Empire, Golden Delicious, Ida Red, and Jonagold apples.

The orchard states that those wanting to pick specific types of apples should call to see what is available that day at 717-872-9311.

Kauffman’s Fruit Farm – 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird In Hand

Kauffman’s offers apples, pears, pumpkins, and a corn maze on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

For a peck of apples, it costs $18 and for a half bushel, it costs $32.

For those looking to pick their own apples should call Kauffman’s at 717-768-0050.

YORK COUNTY

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market – 110 Ducktown Rd, Hellam

The orchard is hosting apple picking and a wagon ride on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A corn maze will also be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those dates.

Forge Hill Orchards – 135 Blossom Dr, Mount Wolf

The orchard asks you to drive to the salesroom area and an associate will greet you and assist you.

Apples will be sold for a half-bushel.

Those searching for more info can call 717-266-1206.

Mt Airy Orchards – 522 E Mount Airy Rd, Dillsburg

Apple picking will take place until October 29 and will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

It will cost $1.69 per pound and those picking apples can pick as few or as many as they want.

Those who want to pick apples on a weekend must purchase tickets here.

ADAMS COUNTY

Hollabaugh Bros Fruit Farm & Market – 545 Carlisle Rd, Biglerville

Apple picking occurs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The orchard rotates apple types and will cost $2.49 per pound.

LEBANON COUNTY

Sycamore Spring Orchard – 2501 Heilmandale Rd, Jonestown

Those wanting to pick their own apples can do so on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As abc27 is notified about other apple orchards that allow apple picking this season, this article will be updated. If you know of any other apple orchards allowing apple picking that we missed that should be added to this list, please email news@abc27.com