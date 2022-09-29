PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania falls include Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and apple and pumpkin picking, but none of that would quite feel like autumn if it wasn’t accompanied by beautiful fall foliage.

“Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Only three regions in the world — the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe; northeastern China and northern Japan; and eastern North America — support deciduous forests that change color in the fall, the DCNR says.

“Each year we are blessed with the opportunity to view some of the world’s most beautiful fall foliage here in the commonwealth,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a press release. “It is important to remember that Pennsylvania is a large state with more than 130 native tree species. This gives residents and tourists plentiful opportunities to see a wide array of colors.”

So if you’re wondering when and where to catch the best fall foliage in the state, the DCNR releases weekly fall foliage reports, starting this year on Sept. 29.

Here is the most recent fall foliage report from the DCNR:

Fall foliage in Pennsylvania typically peaks in October, the DCNR says. Red maple trees and oak trees adopt shades of red and burgundy while yellow poplars and northern hardwoods like birch trees turn yellow, explained Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist in the Pennsylvania DCNR Bureau of Forestry communications section, in a previous interview with abc27.

Reed said the trick to a perfect colorful fall is just the right amount of rain mixed with cool temperatures.

Sept. 29 DCNR fall foliage report highlights:

As of the Sept. 29 DCNR report, Midstate counties are not yet seeing any significant change in their leaves. Some of the northernmost counties in the state — McKean, Potter, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties — are approaching their best color. Leaves across western and northern Pennsylvania are starting to change.