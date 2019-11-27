Penn State Health Family and Community Medicine and Women’s Health physicians are teaming up to discuss how to begin planning a family on “Family Matters,” Wednesday, Dec. 11th at 7:30 p.m. on abc27. Learn about the new Penn State Health Endometriosis Center, and options available for those who are experiencing trouble conceiving. What questions should you ask your doctor if you are thinking about getting pregnant? Penn State Health experts will answer this question and more, live from 7-8 p.m.

You can email questions in advance to questions@abc27.com or call 717-346-3333 during the live show. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on December 11th only.

If you have a question you would like to email in advance, please click below or e-mail questions@abc27.com.