Keeping Your Family Healthy Call-in

Penn State Health Family & Community Medicine physicians discuss how to keep your family healthy during cold and flu season during our special “Family Matters” Call-In Show Wednesday, November 20th at 7:30pm on abc27. Meet the outreach and education team at Penn State Health as they partner with local communities to help keep your family healthy this holiday season. You are invited to call and talk one-on-one with Penn State Health experts by calling (717) 346-3333. This number will be staffed from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on November 20th only.

If you have a question you would like to email in advance, please click below or e-mail questions@abc27.com.