Hershey nonprofit teams up with Hershey Entertainment to help fight childhood hunger

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local organization is helping with the mission to feed children, and a new partnership is working to help make a difference in the Midstate.

Cocoa Packs is a local nonprofit in Hershey and they’re teaming up with Hershey Entertainment Resorts to fight hunger in the Midstate.

“Our culinary outlets across the destination will be donating their food surplus at the end of the day to Cocoa Packs,” Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Director of Corporate & Responsibility Kathleen McGraw said.

Surplus food from places like the Hershey Lodge, the Hotel Hershey, Hersheypark and so much more are also helping with the project.

“It allows us to be able to take the fresh surplus food from the Hershey Entertainment and Resort dining outlets and get that directly into the hands of children of children we serve,” Cocoa Packs Director of Marketing Lindsay Drew said.

According to the Department of Education, in Dauphin County, over 60% of kids going back to school are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch and experience some level of food insecurity.

Cocoa Packs serve over 1,400 food-insecure children a year, so every bit of food helps.

“It provides an opportunity for children to have things that they may not otherwise have,” Drew said.

And with all that donated food, volunteers will be needed.

“We do need volunteers who are willing to pick the food up for us as well as repacking that food, and that’s where we have a partnership with Food Rescue U.S. who is able to help us,” Cocoa Packs Food Donation Coordinator Megan Moffett said.

“It’s just been a tremendous partnership and we’re so thrilled to officially kick it off today,” McGraw said.