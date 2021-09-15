Wolf Administration calls on Pennsylvanians to help during Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is asking for your help with food assistance programs.

On Wednesday, state leaders recognized Hunger Action Month at the Capitol Complex. Feeding Pennsylvania says around two million people across the commonwealth did not have reliable access to food last year and that the pandemic made things much tougher. Food banks were essential in making sure people didn’t go hungry.

“For people who live with chronic hunger every day, that next meal is not always guaranteed. But if you or a loved one are currently struggling to get food on the table, please know you don’t have to do this alone,” Acting Secretary of Human Services, Meg Snead said.

In addition to food banks, people who need food can also apply for the SNAP program. More than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians use the benefits to get groceries for their families.