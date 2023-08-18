Penn State Health Pediatric Cancer WebChat September 6th 2023

Learn how Four Diamonds is encouraging teens to help in the fight against childhood cancer on a special abc27 program, “For the Kids” Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds, will talk about how local schools raised more than $6 million dollars with mini-THON fundraisers this year and she will give viewers a sneak peek at what’s coming in 2024. Viewers will meet a local teen who is passionate about Mini-THON after her little sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Four Diamonds and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital will discuss how they are working together to find a cure for childhood cancers through groundbreaking research.

