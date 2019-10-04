Friday Morning Lights at Carlisle High School

It’s week five of Friday Morning Lights and the Daybreak team is at Carlisle High School.

They highlighted the school’s Shakespeare Troupe, mini-THON and coffee house in addition to the outstanding faculty, football team, band, and cheerleaders.

Carlisle High School’s Shakespeare Troupe works to bring the words of Shakespeare to life. Shakespeare Troupe has been a part of Carlisle High School’s thumbprint since 1984. The troupe is a large, diverse group of students who love to perform Shakespeare. They present a festival of student-directed Shakespeare’s scenes every fall, a sonnet-monologue competition every winter, and a Shakespeare Play every spring. Last year’s play was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as we collaborated with playwright Caleen Jennings to present Love’s Labor’s Tossed, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labor’s Lost. Click HERE to see a trailer from last year’s show.

CHS’ Coffee House was created in 2008 and has had hundreds of talented alumni over the years. The coffee house is a great showcase for the school’s musicians, singers, and poets. Click HERE to watch a video from last year’s coffee house.

Carlisle High is proud to highlight their Four Diamonds Mini-THON. The THON events are interactive for students of all ages that inspire teamwork, leadership, and creativity while empowering youth and young adults through philanthropy and community service in the fight to conquer childhood cancer. Carlile did a paint war fundraiser at the beginning of the school year, click HERE to see a video.

To wrap up the show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s match up with Cumberland Valley.

Mr. Sean Allewelt was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Tune in every Friday, coverage begins at 5 a.m.