Friday Morning Lights at Northern High School

This week on Friday Morning Lights the Daybreak team is at Northern High School.

They highlighted the school’s ag department, DECA program and academic excellence in addition to the outstanding faculty, football team, band, and cheerleaders.

The Ag Department at Northern HS recently had a student receive his American FFA Degree which happens to only a very small percentage of students who are involved in the program. Additionally, another student received a bronze award, nationally, for her Equine Project. The school will be sending a group of students to the National Convention in November where there two recent Northern alums will be recognized. The School’s FFA is considered a leading program in the state.

Northern’s pink-out game is tonight! The fundraising event is a campaign sponsored by the school’s DECA club. The DECA program is a co-curricular organization within the business department that aims at giving students real-world experience as it is related to business and marketing. The club also runs the school store, The Bear’s Den.

Many schools have a wall of fame honoring achievements in sports, music, and other groups. Lauren McClellan, an 11th grader, wants to put a focus on the school’s academic excellence. Lauren began some work on the showcase last year along with 3 Teach Ed teachers, Mr. Heidenthal, Mr. Moore, and Mr. Geesaman. The school is excited about what the finished product will look like.

To wrap up the show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s match up with Shippensburg.

Mr. Casey Heidenthal was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Next week, the Daybreak team will travel to Upper Dauphin High School for Friday Morning Lights.