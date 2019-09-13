Friday Morning Lights: East Pennsboro

The Daybreak team is at East Pennsboro High School for this week’s Friday Morning Lights.

They highlighted the renaming of the schools’ football field, the 60th anniversary of the 1959 football team’s undefeated season, the high school baseball success, outstanding faculty, and clubs in addition to the football team, cheerleaders and band.

The History behind the renaming of the football field: The late John H. Gross Jr. was born in Hanover, the son of the late John H. and Agnes (Becker) Gross. He was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, Class of 1944, a college graduate of Shippensburg Teachers College, Class of 1950, and a Masters in Education graduate from Western Maryland College, Class of 1954. He retired in 1984 as the East Pennsboro Area School District Superintendent. After retirement, he was given the honorary title of Superintendent Emeritus. The West Shore Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame inducted John as a distinguished coach as a result of his many coaching awards, most notable was his teams unscored, untied, and undefeated Football Team in 1959, winning the Lower Susquehanna Football Championship in 1959, and the Blue Mountain Football Championship in 1962 and 1963. The East Pennsboro High school football field has been named in his honor, “John Gross Field at George R. Saxton Jr. Memorial Stadium.” Survivors include his wife Carolyn M. Gross; daughter, Lori Gross-Plumley and husband, Jay; and a granddaughter, Brynn Plumley.



On Friday Morning Lights, we were joined by Lori, Jay, and Brynn to accept the naming in honor and remembrance of John Gross.

The Daybreak team gave recognition of East Pennsboro’s youth through high school baseball success. They were the High school Mid Penn Capital Division Champions, District 3 AAAA Champions, PIAA State Championship Semifinalists, and Youth Little League State Champions. East Pennsboro little league won the state championship but lost in the regional championship game to New Jersey.

ABC27’s Daybreak team also recognized the 60th anniversary for the 1959 football team’s undefeated, untied, unscored upon season.

To wrap up this week’s show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s big match up with the Palmyra Cougars.

Next week, the Daybreak team will travel to Annville-Cleona for Friday Morning Lights.

Chrissy Baldwin was chosen by East Pennsboro to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Tune in every Friday, coverage begins at 5 a.m.