Friday Morning Lights final show at Bermudian Springs High School

It’s the final week of Friday Morning Lights and the Daybreak team is at Bermudian Springs High School.

They highlighted the middle school and high school’s art departments, and the robotics team in addition to the outstanding faculty, football team, band, and cheerleaders.

Ahead of today, we took a trip to the middle school to learn about their art department. We talked to art teacher Jenn Tarr who has been teaching at Bermudian Springs for the past 4 years. She says her classroom offers a lot of choices for students and she likes students to pick projects that interest them. They can make things out of cardboard, ceramics, they can draw, or they can paint. Tarr says she likes to focus on teaching for artistic behavior.

Bermudian Springs would also like to put a focus on their robotics team. The robotics team is a relatively young program that is having great success. The school has gone to nationals twice.

The Bermudian Springs High School art department also has a lot to highlight.

To wrap up the show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s match up with Biglerville.

Mrs. Kimberly Robinson was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Thanks for tuning in to this season of Friday Morning Lights.