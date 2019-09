For this week’s Friday Morning Lights edition of the Social Sip, we have two videos of Palmyra and East Pennsboro Mascot’s dancing.

Watch the video’s below and cast your vote on our Facebook page to pick which mascot you think showed more school spirit.

#SOCIALSIP: Which mascot showed more school spirit? Posted by ABC27 News on Friday, September 13, 2019

Palmyra’s mascot dance