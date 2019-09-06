Friday Morning Lights: Palmyra High School

The Daybreak team is kicking off season four of Friday Morning Lights at Palmyra High School.

They highlighted the drama department, the field hockey team’s “Cougars for a Cure” game, exceptional faculty, and clubs in addition to the football team, cheerleaders and band.

Students have been working with the composers and writers of the Broadway Musical Amélie to create the first-ever high school version of the show beginning Sat., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. on the stage of the Palmyra Middle School.

Cougars for a Cure: Palmyra Area High School Field Hockey is hosting a “Cougars for a Cure” event at their September 18, 2019 game vs Red Land High School. This event will raise awareness regarding ovarian cancer and proceeds of t-shirt sales will be donated to Lebanon County Special Olympics in honor of Linda Bare.

Mr. Remington was chosen by Palmyra to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

To wrap up the show, the Daybreak team previewed the football team’s big match up with the Garden Spot Spartans.

Next week, the Daybreak team will travel to East Pennsboro for Friday Morning Lights.

Tune in every Friday, coverage begins at 5 a.m.