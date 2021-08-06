PREVIEW: Mechanicsburg blocking out critics heading into 2021

Micah Brubaker was the engine that made the 2020 Mechanicsburg Wildcats go.

The star quarterback leading the way to an undefeated regular season before a playoff loss to Governor Mifflin.

Now, with Brubaker no longer under the helm for the Wildcats – there are question marks as to how this new edition of players will accomplish the same feats this season.

Questions that this group is sick of hearing.

“I hear trash talk on social media every week about it, but you got to go out there and play your best game and show everybody that you’re better than your star,” says center Ben Grill.

“You can think about that. You can be stuck on that, expect less of us, but when we come out and pound your face and get to playin’ ball – that’s what the talk is going to be about,” says outside linebacker Marlon Aristy.

Head coach Anthony Rose led the Wildcats to a Mid-Penn Colonial title to top off the campaign.

The steady rise of the program since Rose took over has his squad confident they can rally around a new approach to get the job done in 2021.

“I like to observe it and then use it kind of as fuel because I let the pads talk. My dad always told me that growing up. Let the pads talk. You know they make loud noise when you hit hard so actions speak louder than words,” says linebacker/tight end Sam Deluca.