Teacher Spotlight: Carlisle’s Sean Allewelt

Sean Allewelt, a Carpentry Trades Teacher at Carlisle, was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Mr. Allewelt and his class have been working on a big project for Carlisle High School. Last year the school underwent a huge renovation of the gymnasium. They were able to save the 1998 class gift of a hand-drawn bison. This bison used to be in the gym floor. Once students finish restoring it, it will hang on the wall.

Students say through projects like this Mr. Allewelt’s class prepares them for the real world.