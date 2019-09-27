Teacher Spotlight: Elizabethtown’s Gina Lassandro

Miss Gina Lassandro, an English and creative writing teacher for Elizabethtown, was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Lassandro’s classroom is an inviting place where kids feel comfortable learning and taking risks. Kids are willing to try new things that are outside their normal comfort zone because she is encouraging and creates an atmosphere where the peers are also supportive.

Miss Lassandro is also involved in other ways in the district as a class advisor and works with students to raise funds and plan the prom.